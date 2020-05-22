Automotive Wipers Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate 2016-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive wiper is a windscreen wiper or windshield wiper. Automotive wiper is a device used to remove water, rain, snow, ice and debris from a windscreen or windshield. All motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft and so on are equipped with automotive wipers. An automotive wiper is a metal arm, hinging at one end and with a long rubber blade attached to its other end. The arm is powered by an electric motor. Other source of power for the metal arm is pneumatic power which is also used in few vehicles. The blade swings back and forth over the windshield, pushing water or other dust particles away from the surface. The speed adjusted by the driver and has the control settings near the driver seat.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11782

Automotive Wipers Market: Drivers & Restraints

In some vehicles, a windshield washer system is also used. This washer system sprays water or washer fluid on the windshield and helps to remove dirt or dust from the windshield. Use of windshield washer systems when automotive wipers are unable to remove debris could adversely affect growth of global automotive wipers market. In winter season, some vehicles employ additional heaters or defroster systems at the windows to keep snow and ice from building up on the windshield. In extreme conditions, small automotive wipers are installed on headlights.

Automotive Wipers Market: Segmentation

The global automotive wipers market is classified on the basis of wiper arm type, application, blade type and region.

Based on automotive wiper arm type, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Synchronized Radial Arm

Pantograph Arm

Based on application, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Windshield wipers

Rear wipers

Headlight wipers

Based on blade type, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Traditional Bracket Blades

Low-Profile Beam Blades

Hybrid Blades

Automotive Wipers Market: Overview

There are two types of arms in automotive wipers namely synchronized radial type arm and pantograph arms. The radial type arm of automotive wiper is more common in trucks and cars and is anticipated to hold greater share in the global automotive wiper market. The windshield wiping application segment is the most prominent as compared to rear and headlight wiping application segment and hence, almost half the share will be held by windshield wiper segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Automotive Wipers Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global automotive wipers market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). In APEJ, Korea, India, ASEAN and China are major markets for automobiles and have a substantial share in the global automotive wipers market owing to the high volume of automobiles and a significant market for automotive. Western Europe being an established market for automotive, the region is projected to register steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Wipers Market: Key Players

The key players in global automotive wipers market are Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, TEX Automotive Ltd, Pilot Automotive, B. Hepworth and Company Limited, TRICO, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, RONA to name a few.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11782

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, accessories and applications.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11782

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.