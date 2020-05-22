Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size 2025 – Industry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Import and Export Status

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on ‘ Building Information Modeling (BIM) market’ which offers a comprehensive synopsis of revolving market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical spectrum of the market. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competitive sphere involving key players of the ‘ Building Information Modeling (BIM) market’.

The latest report on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is a comprehensive assessment of this business space and is inclusive of key parameters of the industry such as the recent market trends, market share, present revenue, periodic deliverables, and profits estimations over the analysis period.

This study elucidates how the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market will perform over the forecast timeline. Growth indicators as well as the growth rate of the industry during the study period has been expounded in the report. In addition, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report briefs the growth opportunities alongside the constraints of this industry vertical.

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

(United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil) APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain) Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Application segmentation: IIII

Autodesk

Inc (US)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

Bentley Systems

Inc (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Hongye Technology (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Aconex (Australia)

Synchro (UK)

Inovaya (US)

PKPM (China)

IES (UK)

Beck Technology (US)

Glodon(China

