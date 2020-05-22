Cerium Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges 2015 to 2021

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cerium is a very soft and ductile metal which oxidizes very easily in the air. The metallic cerium is manufactured using metallothermic process which in turns gives cerium of higher purity. Cerium is used as catalysts and adhesives in numerous commercial applications. Cerium exhibits properties similar to that of calcium and accumulates in the bones in small amounts. Cerium can be found in small amounts in barley and tobacco plants.

The market for cerium was mainly driven by the growing demand for rare earth metal catalysts from various manufacturing sectors. In addition, there is huge demand for cerium in China and other Asian countries. Cerium is used in various applications such as polishing powder, adding colors in ceramics and glass, flints in lighters and in self-cleaning ovens. More exploration of unmined reserves and recycling of cerium metal from e-waste can provide opportunities for the market. However, the fluctuating prices in the market are likely to act as restraint in near future. Furthermore, over dependency of global cerium market on China can act as a major restraint to the market.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is the leading region for cerium market. The demand for cerium is significant from China and Japan. Growing demand from electronics sector in this region is likely to be one of the major drivers for the cerium market. North America market is likely to grow in near future owing to various manufacturing techniques and decreasing dependency on China for the cerium. Increasing demand in North America has lead to increased number of explorations and investments in this region. Europe is likely to be stable market for cerium and will follow similar trend in near future. The Rest of the World market is anticipated to have average demand for cerium in near future.

Some of the key providers in the cerium market are

Avalon Rare Metals Inc

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

Lynas Corporation Ltd. among others.

