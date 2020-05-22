Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Tunnel Automation Market Growth

Growing demand for enhanced safety and security due to rise in incidents of road accidents; increasing integration of tunnel automation solutions with innovative technologies like cloud storage and internet of things (IoT); integration of analytics in tunnel management; strict government regulations; and rising number of tunnel construction projects around the world are some of the key factors driving the global tunnel automation market.

Request Sample Copy of Report : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/tunnel-automation-market/report-sample

The tunnel automation market based on tunnel type is categorized into railway, and highway and roadway. Between these, the railway category led the market with a rising number of new railway infrastructure projects on a global scale to boost connectivity.

The lighting & power supply category is further categorized into tunnel lighting and power supply. Also, the indicators category is divided into traffic control systems, and public announcement and alarm systems.

Make Enquiry : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=tunnel-automation-market

Among all regions, Europe held the largest share in the tunnel automation market in 2019. This is ascribed to the growing demand for public transport across most of the cities, rising awareness regarding the improvement of rail and road safety among consumers, presence of various mountain ranges in the region, and presence of well-established manufacturing companies, which have led to wider adoption of tunnel automation systems.

This study covers