Global Spinal Fracture Market to Record Escalated Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Spinal fractures occurs when the bone of the spine known as vertebrae collapse or break. Spinal fracture happens from car accidents, falls, gunshot or sports. Spinal fractures is caused by simple movements like sneezing or coughing, if the vertebrae have become weak or brittle due to osteoporosis or cancer. Spinal fractures usually occur due to menopause or osteoporosis along with the cancer, chemotherapy treatment, radiation therapy, long term use of corticosteroids which increase the risk of fracture. Fractures occur from the high velocity accidents are commonly in the mid and low back. The common symptom of a spinal fracture is moderate to severe pain in back which increases with movement.

Increasing prevalence of spine injuries owing to increasing accidents and trauma related injury is expected to boost the spinal fracture market. Increasing in number of osteoporosis among women with menopause will also increase the risk of spinal fracture among women which spur the spinal fracture market in the forecast period. Development of new and minimally invasive treatment for the pain caused by the spinal fractures will fuel the spinal fracture market in the near future. Growing demand of minimally invasive procedures for the spinal fracture have the huge potential which improve the quality of life and decreased morbidity which drive the spinal fracture market. Increasing clinical research and growing FDA approval for novel techniques for the treatment of spinal fracture is expected to fuel the spinal fracture market in the near future. However, factor such as limited availability of procedure for spinal fracture and high cost and post-operative complication related to the spinal fracture will hinder the spinal fracture market.

The global Spinal Fracture Market is segmented on basis of type of fracture, surgery type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Type of Fracture Compression Fracture Axial Burst Fraction Chance Fracture

Segmentation by Surgery Type Balloon Kyphoplasty Vertebroplasty Spinal Fusion Surgery

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory surgical centers Specialty Clinics



Development of new novel therapy for various spinal fractures further drive the market growth of spinal fracture market. Growing number of end user segments such as hospitals and orthopedic clinics in emerging nations such as India, Brazil, China etc. further drive the spinal fracture market. Furthermore growing number of orthopedic physicians will spur the Spinal Fracture Market. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Vertebral compression fractures are the common fracture in patients with osteoporosis, which affect about 750,000 people annually. Vertebral compression fractures affect approximately 25 % of postmenopausal women in the United State. The prevalence of vertebral compression fractures is increasing steadily with increase in age and geriatric population, with approximately 40% of women with age of 80 and above.

The North America is expected to retain its dominance in the spinal fracture market, owing to increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among women and accidental trauma injury. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, in Canada, Osteoporosis affects approximately 1.4 Mn people, commonly include postmenopausal women and the elderly population. Osteoporosis affects 1 in 4 women and more than 1 in 8 men over the age of 50 years. In United States, more than 52 million women and men are affected by osteoporosis in 2012 which is expected to increase to more than 61 million by the year 2020. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global spinal fracture market owing to increasing demand of minimally invasive procedure and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures and techniques. Increasing favorable reimbursement scenarios and government initiative to reduce the spinal fractures related to accidents and trauma is expected to drive the Europe spinal fracture market. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth, due increased population of baby boomers along with the increasing awareness regarding the spinal injury and post menopause symptoms which create huge opportunity for the spinal fracture market to grow. Growing adoption of new technology and developing healthcare infrastructure and booming medical tourism is expected to fuel the Asia Pacific spinal fracture market in the near future. China is expected to register fast growth, due presence of large patient population affected by spine disorders and improved coverage of reimbursement, adoption of new and advanced technologies. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in Spinal Fracture market, due to less available options available for treatment and less developed healthcare infrastructure.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global spinal fracture market are Medtronic, Stryker, Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L. , iMEDICOM, DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., JOLINE GmbH & Co. KG, Spinal Elements, Spinal Elements among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Spinal Fracture Market Segments

Spinal Fracture Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Spinal Fracture Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Spinal Fracture Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Spinal Fracture Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

