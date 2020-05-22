Key End use Industries to Surge Sales of Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, (due to COVID-19 Pandemic) new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference

Today, pharmaceutical industries need diverse kind of technologies and dosage forms to develop personalized solutions to improve the delivery of products to the targeted area of the body. Due to the introduction of new compounds in the pharmaceutical pipeline which is quite complex and generally requires novel technologies to address challenges like permeability, solubility, metabolism, stability, food/pH sensitivity, or regional absorption. Development of these compounds requires highly specialized technology, handling techniques, and high control to handle potent applications. Liquid-filled hard capsules technology is one of the advanced delivery methods. Liquid-filled hard capsules is very popular technology because of its technology transfer process and easiness in manufacturing design. Also, the liquid-filled hard capsules also provides flexible and sophisticated solutions for a huge range of formulation and delivery needs of the pharmaceutical industry which is estimated to derive the growth of liquid-filled hard capsule market.

It has been observed that the liquid-filled hard capsules technology is progressively in use to address the key formulation challenges faced in developing new chemical compounds or for existing improving products such as enhancement of bioavailability, low dose or highly potent applications, the combination of products, intestinal targeting products, and colonic delivery products. At the time of filling the capsule, the formulation is liquid which makes it easier to fill the capsule and is the main factor of the liquid-filled hard capsules technology. The formulation may vary based on the temperature like at ambient temperature applicable formulations can be liquid, at an elevated temperature applicable formulation can be liquid and at room temperature, the applicable formulation can be solids or semi-solids. Due to the flexibility of liquid-filled hard capsules technology, drug formulators can be included as a range of well-established pharmaceutical excipients into a liquid-filled hard capsule to obtained pre-determined target product profiles. Drug manufacturers and formulators are more often switching to liquid-filled hard capsules technology to bring improved and novel products in the market.

The global market for liquid-filled hard capsules is segmented on basis of route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

Liquid-filled hard capsules Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Nasal Vaginal Others

Liquid-filled hard capsules Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Stores Drug Stores Online Pharmacies & Mail order Pharmacies Others



Liquid-filled hard capsules technology can be used to meet a number of manufacturing and formulation challenges. Liquid-filled hard capsules are relatively formulation independent. This offers remarkable benefits in technology transfer and process development, thus driving the pharmaceutical development cycle and indirectly boosting the Liquid-filled hard capsules market growth. Liquid-filled hard capsules technology delivers multipurpose solutions to various important challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry.

North America and Europe liquid-filled hard capsules market are expected to hold a major market share in the global liquid-filled hard capsules market. This is majorly due to the sophisticated approach to healthcare and steady growth. Germany is considered to be the high growth market in Europe liquid-filled hard capsules market, as the healthcare system of Germany is funded mostly from legal health insurance, accompanied by out-of-pocket expenditures, and voluntary health insurance. To maintain stable market growth, manufacturers are shipping their products. Germany has gained a large position in the global liquid-filled hard capsules market by improving the healthcare system to improve the quality of people’s lives, globally.

There are few players in the liquid-filled hard capsules market, thus, the market has huge potential for the manufacturers. Some of the key players in the liquid-filled hard capsules market include Capsugel, Contract Pharma, Sunil Synchem, Health Caps India Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Medi Caps Ltd., and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Liquid-filled hard capsules Market Segments

Liquid-filled hard capsules Market Dynamics

Liquid-filled hard capsules Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Liquid-filled hard capsules Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Liquid-filled hard capsules Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

