Know How Covid-19 Impact on Food Colors Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Food Colors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and bakery and confectionary products has been driving the growth of the global food colors market. The increasing disposable income of consumers has led to the growth of packed food products, as well as the restaurants industry. The increasing population, especially in Asia-Pacific has been creating significant demand for food items including bakery, confectionery, and prepared foods.
Food color is a type of additive that imparts color, when added to food or drink. They are available in several forms, such as liquid, powder, gel and paste. The colors are added to the food for serving several purposes, such as influencing the perception of the consumer, as people relate color to flavors. Colors make foods attractive and appetizing, thus enabling consumers to identify products easily. Basically, there are two types of food colors, naturally derived and nature identical. The nature derived colors are extracted from natural resources, such as plants, microbiological sources, animal, and minerals.
The demand for natural food colors has been up surging, due to increasing consumer awareness about the health hazards caused by synthetic food colors used in the food. The natural food color based foods are higher in price, as compared to those manufactured with synthetic colors; however the consumers in developed countries are willing to pay extra cost to get the healthier alternative. The synthetic colors increase the shelf-life of foods; however this least bothers consumers in the developed countries. Beverages industry is one of the largest consumers of colors.
