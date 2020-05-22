Mobility as a Service Market in Latin America – Industry Trends, Share and Future Scope

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Mobility as a Service Market in Latin America: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of the rapid urbanization and growing population, coupled with a substantial rise in venture capital investments in the MaaS startups companies in the region.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/latin-america-mobility-as-a-service-market/report-sample

Based on service type, the LATAM mobility as a service (MaaS) market has been categorized into bike sharing, ride sharing, ride hailing, carsharing, car rental, and shuttle service. During the forecast period, the car rental category is expected to maintain its dominance on the market, as a result of the continuously expanding travel and tourism industry, with a rise in the number of tourist arrivals in the region. According to the World Bank’s data, international tourism (number of arrivals) grew to 6.58 million in 2017 from 4.80 million in 2010, in Brazil. The ride hailing category is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, Brazil is expected to dominate the Latin America mobility as a service market during the forecast period. The booming population and internet and mobile phone penetration are expected to further fuel the market progress in the country. Countries of the region such as Brazil and Mexico are densely populated and have been witnessing a high rate of urbanization, which has contributed significantly toward the rise in traffic congestion. Therefore, the market and shared mobility service providers in the region have a great potential for growth.

Browse full report [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/latin-america-mobility-as-a-service-market

Latin America Mobility as a Service Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Service Type

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Ride Hailing

Carsharing

Car Rental

Shuttle Service

Based on Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Car

Bus

Based on Commuting Pattern

Daily Commuting

Last-Mile Connectivity

Occasional Commuting

Based on End Use

Personal

Business

Geographical Analysis