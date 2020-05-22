Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Persistence Market Research digs deep into the global TPMS market and fetches key information through structured market research in the report titled “TPMS Market Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026” which studies the market and predicts future demographics and changes. The report reveals that direct TPMS will dominate the market and is estimated to hold more than 95% market value share. It is expected to grow with a CAGR (Value) of 9.3% by the end of the forecast period (2018 – 2026). The present estimated value of the global TPMS market is more than US$ 11,651.2 Mn in 2018 and the market will expand with a CAGR of 9.2% to reach US$ 23,620.5 Mn by the end of 2026.

Global TPMS Market Dynamics

The global TPMS market is estimated to be driven by the increasing production of vehicles across the globe. Healthy growth in the automotive industry will also be a prime factor supplementing market growth. Growing regulations that mandate the installation of TPMS in developed regions, such as North America, Europe and China, will act as a catalyst in the overall growth of the TPMS market. Moreover, increasing adoption of automotive safety systems is the key factor driving the growth of the tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for direct tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) from dedicated automotive OEMs will also give traction to the growth of the TPMS market in the coming decade.

On the other hand, one of the major challenges faced by TPMS manufacturers is that TPMS sensors help in tracking vehicles, which is also expected to hinder the growth of the TPMS market in near future. Moreover, inaccurate results of indirect TPMS will also act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Leading players in the market are observed to use research & development as a major part of their strategy to launch new and innovative products.

Global TPMS Market Forecast

Market insights suggests that the overall width of the global TPMS market will expand during the forecast period. Several positive changes are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market is relatively small and each portion has a crucial role to play. By type, the direct type segment will play a pivotal role in building market revenue and is expected to occupy a major share of the market. The report hints that the passenger car segment, by vehicle type, will account for a value share of 80.0% in the global TPMS market by 2018. Amongst the major markets, North America will show promising results during the forecast period. The region is estimated to hold 42.2% market value share in 2018 and the market will expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the stipulated time period. The sales revenue of Europe will reach US$ 8,162.4 Mn by the end of 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. The markets globally will remain fertile and vibrant during the forecast period.

Global TPMS Market: Competitive Landscape

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Continental AG

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

WABCO

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

NIRA Dynamics AB

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC

DUNLOP TECH GmbH

Product development is expected to remain the major focus area of leading players in the market. Also, manufacturers are focused on long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs to increase their market share.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

