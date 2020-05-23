Automotive Safety System Market Trends, Share, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Safety System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to the increasing demand for a safer and more-convenient driving option. Moreover, the expanding government involvement, in terms of policy and regulation implementation for mandating advanced safety features in the vehicles, is further escalating the demand for safety systems in the automobile industry.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-safety-system-market/report-sample

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive safety system market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Of the two, the adoption of automotive safety system is more significant in passenger cars, especially in the luxury segment. Thus, with the growing sales of luxury passenger cars, the demand for safety systems is expected to boom further in the coming years.

Geographically, the automotive safety system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Amongst all regions, North America is predicted to hold a significant share in the market. This is owing to the regulations implemented by the government of North American countries, especially the U.S., which mandate certain safety systems to be included in the vehicles.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive safety system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG, Delphi Technologies Inc., DENSO Corp., and BorgWarner Inc.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Automotive Safety System [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/speak-analyst/automotive-safety-system-market/Y292aWRfcXVlcnk=

Automotive Safety System Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Based on Vehicle Autonomy

Non-Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2 Level 3

Fully Autonomous Level 4 Level 5



Based on Offering

Software

Hardware

Based on Technology