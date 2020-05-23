Business Impacts of COVID-19 on General-Purpose Disk Arrays Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “General-Purpose Disk Arrays Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, General-purpose disk arrays refer to disk storage systems that work together with specialized array controller to achieve high data transfer. They are designed to fulfill the requirement of a diverse set of workloads such as database, virtual desktop infrastructure, and virtual network. The market size in the study represents the revenue generated through various deployment modes such as NAS, SAN, and DAS. Some of the technologies used in general-purpose disk arrays market include PATA, SATA, and SCSI.

Increase in voluminous data reaching zettabytes in enterprises and at individual level is one of the major factors driving the demand for general-purpose disk arrays market. Large, medium and small enterprises are generating huge amount of data which requires efficient storage space and is anticipated to fuel the growth of general purpose disk arrays market. The growing need to keep a back-up of the existing data is another major factor driving the demand for general-purpose disk arrays market.

Adoption of All-Flash Arrays (AFAs) is gaining significance across major industries as they offer faster speed than traditional disks and use less energy and physical space. AFAs provide high performance with low latency rate over an extended period of time, making it highly preferable for the large, medium and small enterprises. It also offers data compressions and duplication techniques for optimizing space and creating back-up in an efficient manner.

