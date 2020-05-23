Business impacts of COVID-19 on India Tractor Market. Strategies of major industry competitors
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Tractor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, buoyed by the increasing farm mechanization rate, along with the rising construction activities, driven by urbanization. In addition, the surging investment by the leading tractor manufactures in the country is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period (2020–2030).
Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-tractor-market/report-sample
Geographically, the Indian tractor market is categorized into different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Haryana. Traditionally, the northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have been the major users of tractors, because of the large-scale agricultural activities, which greatly magnetize the adoption of such farming vehicles. These states have been massively engaged in agriculture and are the major producers of wheat and other staple food grains, as well as pulses.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian tractor market are Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., John Deere India Pvt. Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., CNH Industrial (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Claas Agricultural Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
India Tractor Market Size Breakdown by Segment
Based on Type
- Utility Tractors
- Row-Crop Tractors
- Industrial Tractors
- Orchard-Type Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Implement Carriers
- Earth-Moving Tractors
- Rotary Tillers
Based on Engine Power
- <20 HP
- 20–35 HP
- 36–45 HP
- 46–75 HP
- >75 HP
Based on Application
- Agriculture
- Construction
Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the India Tractor Market: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/speak-analyst/india-tractor-market/Y292aWRfcXVlcnk=
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the India tractor market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Corporate Telephony Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players - May 23, 2020
- Business Impacts of COVID-19 on General-Purpose Disk Arrays Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors - May 23, 2020
- Data Masking Technology Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players - May 23, 2020