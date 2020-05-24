Etching Agent Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Etching is a process in which the undesired parts of a component are exposed to chemicals such as acids and bases. This process yields a desired shape and the chemicals involved in the process are known as etching agents or etchants. The desired parts of the component are masked either by rubber or other inert substances that are resistant to the etching agents. The manufacturing of semiconductors employed in the electronics industry is the most primary end us of etching agents in commercial application. The etching agents find their share of application specifically in the production of Integrated Circuits (ICs), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), among others. The selection criteria for etching agents primarily considers the substrate material to be etched.

Etching Agents Market Dynamics

The robust growth in the electronics industry is considered to be one of the prominent factor causing the increasing sales of etching agents worldwide. The increasing demand in the automotive and aerospace industries, has caused a surge in turn propelling the demand for etching agents which are employed in metal fabrication and designing of final circuitry. For the micro – fabrication, precision is of utmost importance, which can be achieved by etching process. Etching being an inexpensive operation, is preferred and hence is propelling the demand for etching agents worldwide.

However, there are few, but notable, setbacks in the etching agents marketplace. The etching agents are noted to be corrosive, causing damage to the equipment and/or the metal piece. The process also generates by-products that may be harmful for the environment. The disposal of such by-products is a matter of concern for the users and hence is anticipated to restrict the consumption of certain etching agents over the course of the forecast period. Since there are no existing substitute materials or technology this effect will have little consequence to the overall market growth of etching agents.

Etching Agents Market Segmentation

The global etching agents market can be segmented the basis of product type, substrate type process type, etching type and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global etching agents market can be segmented into:

Hydrochloric Acid

Nitric Acid

Ammonia

Ammonium Chloride

Ferric Chloride

Others (Sodium Hydroxide, Ammonium Persulfate, etc.)

On the basis of substrate type, the global etching agents market can be segmented into:

Metal

Ceramic

Concrete

Glass

On the basis of process type, the global etching agents market can be segmented into:

Wet Etching

Dry Etching

On the basis of etching type, the global etching agents market can be segmented into:

Chemical Etching

Electrochemical Etching

Thermal Etching

Others (Plasma, Magnetic Etching, etc.)

On the basis of end use, the global etching agents market can be segmented into:

Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

General Fabrication

Etching Agents Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, the consumption of etching agents is in large proportions in the East Asia region owing to its sizeable electronics manufacturing industry. Additionally, the rising production of automobiles and automotive parts demands the large consumption of etching agents in the region. Countries in South Asia with the suitable regulatory framework for smooth business operations is anticipated to register an above average growth rate in the global etching agents marketplace. North America etching agents market is expected to gain traction in the coming years with the rising demand for semiconductors in the consumer electronics and telecommunication industry. Europe etching agents market is expected to register a steady growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America etching agents market is expected to account for a significant proportion in the global etching agents marketplace while expanding at a pace in line with the global average.

Etching Agents Market Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global etching agents market identified across the value chain include

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

Derivados Del Fluor Sociedad Anonima

Real MetalChem Private Limited

