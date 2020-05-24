Imidazole Market Growth and Sales forecast 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imidazole Market: Introduction–

Imidazole is a planer five-member heterocyclic aromatic organic compound having formula C?N?H?. Imidazole is a colorless solid that easily gets dissolved in water, forming a mild alkaline solution. Imidazole is polar in nature and has two equal tautomeric forms. Furthermore, Imidazole is amphoteric in nature due to which it can function as both as an acid and base. There are various ways through which imidazole can be produced, such as the combination of an alkene with carbon monoxide and ammonia or reacting dicarbonyl compound with aldehyde and ammonia in presence of acetic acid and ammonium acetate as a catalyst. Imidazole is a constituent of various natural products which includes histamine, purine, histidine and nucleic acid. Imidazole plays an important role in the formation of drugs. Imidazole is found in tea leaves and coffee beans, which stimulates the central nervous system.

Imidazole Market: Dynamics

In medicinal application, imidazole based compounds attract significant attention from the pharmaceutical industry, which primarily drives the market of imidazole globally. Imidazole has wide application in remedying various dispositions in clinical medicines which results in creating awareness among the chemists to synthesize a large number of novel chemotherapeutic agents in order to treat cancer and other related diseases. Imidazole has become a vital part of many pharmaceutical industries due to its various properties such as antiprotozoal, antihypertensive and antifungal. Imidazole is also used as a corrosion inhibitor on certain metals such as copper. Imidazole prevents corrosion of copper in an aqueous system where the conductivity of copper decreases due to corrosion. Such application is projected to boost the demand for imidazole from the electronic industry. Imidazole is also known for its biological activity such as being a natural insecticide, which has numerous application in pesticides production. Imidazole is also used as a fire retardant and in other compounds which are used for photography and electronics which leads to moving ahead of the market of imidazole. Furthermore, Imidazole is use in the preparation of buffer solution due to which it is widely consumed in the chemical manufacturing industry.

Increasing infectious microbial disease is becoming a worldwide concern. These days microorganism resistant to multidrug are growing at an alarming rate due to increasing pollution. Imidazole and it’s derivative reported to be useful in the treatment of several diseases such as cancer, depression which leads to further propel the market of imidazole.

There are strict government regulation on the companies that manufacture imidazole, as there is a potential of its release into the environment, which can cause harm to human and other living organisms. Such regulatory restrictions can potentially hinder the growth of imidazole market.

Imidazole Market: Segments-

The global Imidazole market can be segmented on the basis of form, purity and applications

On the basis of form, the global Imidazole market can be segmented as mentioned below

Crystalline Powder

Liquid

On the basis of purity, the global Imidazole market can be segmented as mentioned below

99%

More than 99%

On the basis of application, the global Imidazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Rubber Industry

Pesticides Industry

Electronic industry

Others

Imidazole Market: Regional Overview –

North America holds the major share of imidazole due to increasing diseases such as cancer and depression among inhabitants owing to increase the demand for medicines containing imidazole, which further boosts the demand of imidazole. Europe holds the second position in the consumption of imidazole due to growing pharmaceutical industries. In the APAC region, Japan holds a substantial share because of increasing investment by global players on R&D in order to meet the consumer demand. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to gain the utmost growth share in the imidazole market, due to the increasing geriatric population and the growing healthcare spending. Increasing demand of drugs used for treatment of HIV/AIDS across developed and developing regions is projected to create new demand for imidazole, as some of its analogous forms have been observed to exhibit anti-HIV activity.

Imidazole Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Imidazole are as follows:-

