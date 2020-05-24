Methyl Acrylate Market Analysis by Region Analysis and Business Development, By 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methyl Acrylate Market: Introduction–

Methyl acrylate (C 4 H 6 O 2 ) is a colourless volatile liquid having a slight solubility in the water while, methyl acrylate completely gets soluble into ethers, alcohols and other organic solvents. Methyl acrylate is produced by reacting acrylic acid with methanol in a reactor at elevated temperature, which gives methyl acrylate along with water as a by-product. Methyl acrylate is used in the formation of photopolymer and copolymer to serve various industrial application such as cleaning and waxing products, synthetic rubbers and latexes etc. Methyl acrylate undergoes an addition reaction with a wide variety of organic and inorganic compounds as well. Methyl acrylate also acts as a reagent in the synthesis of several pharmaceuticals intermediates.

Methyl Acrylate Market: Dynamics-

Food packaging and plastic industry, are the influencing factors for the high usage of methyl acrylate where it offers a significant advantage as an additive, which in turn, the demand for Methyl Acrylate is rising significantly. Moreover, surface coating segment is also considered as the key factor in augmenting the demand of methyl acrylate as methyl acrylate is widely used in water-based coatings such as lacquers and paints to provide low-temperature flexibility, UV and water resistance. In addition to, leather and textile industry also incorporate methyl acrylate during the formulation of coatings to provide a smooth finish to their final products. Increasingly growing demand for methyl acrylate in emerging market such as technical, and construction adhesives is also boosting the market growth of methyl acrylate as it is used in their manufacturing process, to provide cure too hard and brittle films. Moreover, increasing demand for water treatment from chemical industries to maintain the sustainability is also propelling the demand for methyl acrylate from the chemical industry as it is used to produce (dimethylaminoethylacrylate) DMAEA- a flocculent in water treatment

However, strict regulatory by the government on the manufacturing industries of methyl acrylate due to the release of harmful gases into the atmosphere during production become hazardous for the human being. Moreover, fluctuation in the price of raw material and consistent challenges in the supply and demand side may act as a restraining factor in the market growth of methyl acrylate

Methyl Acrylate Market: Segments-

The Market of Methyl Acrylate can be segmented into two factors based on its purity grade and its application

Methyl Acrylate Market can be segmented based on its purity grade

≥99%

<99%

Methyl Acrylate Market can be segmented based on its applications

Surface Coatings

Chemical Synthesis

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic Additives

Detergents

Textiles

Others

Methyl Acrylate Market: Regional Overview –

Asia Pacific region is expected to capture significant market share pertaining to growing automotive, furniture, metal, paints and coatings industries in countries such as China and India which in turn raise the demand for Methyl Acrylate from the end-use industry. However, sluggish growth in the automotive sector in regions like North America and Western Europe leads to the moderate growth of Methyl Acrylate in these regions. Latin America and Eastern Europe are expected to expand with the significant growth rate over the forecast period due to growing automotive and paint industries. The demand for methyl acrylate is anticipated to slow down in Japan due to pre-existing facilities that have been facing trouble due to the number of planned and unplanned shut-downs, which cause fluctuation in supply of the product. Whereas, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at significant growth in the coming year, due to the rising construction activities.

Methyl Acrylate Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Methyl Acrylate are as follows:-

Arkema S.A

LG Chem Ltd.

BASF

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd.

Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation

CJSC Sibur Holding

Zhejiang Satellite Acrylic Acid

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

