Pyraflufen-e Global Product Intelligence Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2022

REPORT OBJECTIVES

The report “Pyraflufen-e Global Product Intelligence (2018-2022)” provides market intelligence on the different segments of the agrochemical, based on type of formulation, crop type, pest, and geography. Market size and forecast (2018-2022) has been provided in terms of both, Value (000 USD) and Volume (000 KG) in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the agrochemical and future market opportunities have also been discussed.

This report is a part of series of more than 900 agrochemicals’ product intelligence reports from Sprout Intelligence. This agrochemicals’ product intelligence report series, in total, covers more than 1,500 pests, 60 formulations, 150 crops and 60 countries.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also carried out by interviewing the key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the data gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The respondents– selected experts from manufacturers and selected suppliers – have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects. The usage of obtained information is based on the perceived reliability by the research team. In many cases, a combination of several sources was used. Sprout Intelligence provides an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, which is a critical element of the product intelligence reports at Sprout Intelligence.

KEY AUDIENCE

Executives in marketing, strategic planning and new product development will find such discussions in our reports pertinent and useful. Management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities are amongst our regular clientele served.

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT

– Pyraflufen-e, a herbicide belonging to the group Pyrazolylphenyl is used for controlling weeds.

– USA, Argentina, The Netherland, and Japan are the leading country markets among others.

– Suspension Concentrate (SC), Emulsifiable Concentrate (EC) were the leading formulations in 2015.

– Sprout Intelligence agrochemicals expert team estimated global Pyraflufen-e market to be more than USD 10.71 million.

