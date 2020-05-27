Brake Pads Shoes Track Control Arm Market research to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2016-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Brake system is an essential component of vehicle and thus require continuous scrutiny from the manufacturers. Brake pads are used in disc brakes while brake shoes are used in drum brakes. Brake pads convert kinetic energy to thermal energy of the car with the use of friction. Brake shoes are used to offer friction to the brake system. Brake shoes can be recycled or re-manufactured as compared to the brake pads. Track control arm is a link between suspension, which comprises wheel and the chassis. Track control arm needs to be replaced within due course of time in order to avoid any damage. Also, due to worn out of ball joint, the replacement need for control arm occurs.

Globally, the manufacturers are focused on developing brake pads, shoes and track control arm to ensure safety measures, durability and driver comfort. On the basis of vehicle usage, engine performance and vehicle weight brake pads and brake shoes are installed on the vehicle. This is intended primarily to ensure efficient braking facilities at high speeds, extended service life to offer better resistance to wear and less brake noise. Growing demand for miniaturisation of components is one of the key factors bolstering the brake pads, shoes and track control arm market growth across the globe. Also, increasing automobile production in countries such as India offer diverse opportunities for players to invest in. This is further attributed to demand for premium products and new entrants especially entering the brake pads aftermarket.

Brake Pads, Shoes and Track Control Arm Market Segmentation:

Brake pads, shoes and track control arm market is segmented on the basis of brake pads type, distribution channel and vehicle type. On the basis of brake pads, the market is segmented into semimetallic, nonasbestos organic, low-metallic NAO and ceramic. Different distribution channels for brake pads, shoes and track control arm include warehouse distributors, automobile dealers and original equipment service providers. On the basis of vehicle type, the segmentation includes passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment is further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses and coaches. Geographically, brake pads, shoes and track control arm market is segmented into seven regions namely North America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Brake Pads, Shoes and Track Control Arm Market Dynamics:

Comfort, performance and safety are key pointers gaining significant traction among automotive manufacturers. The aforementioned concerns coupled with technological advancements are resulting in development of advanced products particularly related to brake pads and control arms, which has further led towards development of efficient products ensuring compliance with quality standards. Moreover, increasing vehicle age is another factor fuelling the demand for brake pads and brake shoes in the automotive aftermarket. Also, surging transportation and raw material costs are predicted to contribute significantly to the price inflation for these products. Regulatory compliance in terms of brake pads, shoes and track control arm manufacturing in order to ensure environmental concerns while manufacturing is restring the market growth. In the aftermarket, increase in miles travelled along with long replacement cycle are anticipated to create opportunities for players in the next five to six years.

Brake Pads, Shoes and Track Control Arm Market Key players:

Some of the players in the brake pads, shoes and track control arm market include ZF TRW, Brembo S.p.A., EBC Brakes, Akebono Brake Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd., and TMD Friction Holdings GmbH among others. The overall brake pads, shoes and track control arm market is fragmented in nature with players focused on developing premium products to ensure safety and quality compliance.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually. Our next-generation research approach for exploring emerging technologies has allowed us to solve the most complex problems of clients.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

