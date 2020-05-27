Rapid Advancements in Thin Film Capacitor Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2018 – 2026

Introduction

Made of films with the thickness under 1 µm, thin film capacitors are largely used in AC signal and power use. Thin film capacitors are either used in their metalized or untreated form, depending in their end-used application. Charge storage such as in camera flash circuits, coupling two stage circuits, radio frequency tuning, and phase alteration are some functions carried out with the help of thin film capacitors. Thin film capacitors are extremely high power applications including high intensity vibrations in automotive and other high temperature applications. Moreover, accelerated electrification of vehicles, using a key DC to AC inverter, is propelling the deployment of thin film capacitor in the automotive industry.

Plastic dielectrics, commonly used for thin film capacitors include polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene naphthalate, and polyphenylene sulphide. However, polypropylene is the most widely used film in a thin film capacitor owing its low and stable dissipation property. However, in operations that require high temperature and surface mounting, polyethylene terephthalate is preferred over polypropylene, owing the latter’s low melting point.

Market Insights

Increasing demand for energy saving alternatives is anticipated to be a key factor driving the thin film capacitor market in the coming years. Moreover, superior physical properties including very low capacitance values and tight capacitance tolerance is further supplementing to the growth of thin film capacitor market. Increased refinement in the manufacturing processes of thin film capacitors that work at an improved pace and frequency, is resulting in elevated adoption in communication technologies. Additionally, burgeoning sales of consumer electronic devices is driving the thin film capacitor market. Technological advancements such as Industrial IoT and development of efficient industrial equipment will also fuel the thin film capacitor market. One of the major factors that have driven the growth of the thin film capacitor market is the development of smart grids to improve the overall maintenance and operation of electric grids for a seamless exchange of data among other components. However, increasing number of counterfeit products would retrain the thin film market to some extent.

Segmentation Analysis – Thin Film Capacitor Market

The research report on thin film capacitor market offers an extensive assessment of the overall market scenario including key insights and statistically supported projections. The market intelligence outlook on thin film capacitor market also offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of the market along with analysis of each segment:

Thin Film Capacitor Market – Segmentation by Product Type

Polyester Film Capacitors

Polypropylene Film Capacitors

Others

Thin Film Capacitor Market – Segmentation by Application

Electronic

Home Appliance

Communication

Others

Regional Analysis – Thin Film Capacitor Market

Key regions covered in the report, include:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of thin film capacitor owing to the growing industrial-base in in developing nations such as China and India in the region. Moreover, the demand for thin film capacitor is expected to increase in the region due to emerging demand from the information and communication technologies coupled with use of efficient circuits in diverse applications, and consumer durables.

Competition Analysis – Thin Film Capacitor Market

Key players included in the scope of the report:

TDK

VISHAY

ATC

KEMET Electronics

AVX

Rubycon

DuPont Teijin Films

WIMA

Inner Mongolia Yuan Hua

EFC

Aerovox

Xiamen Faratronic

The report on thin film capacitors offers a detailed evaluation of the revenue share and key forward market strategies of the top players. Although new product development will remain the primary focus, competitive pricing of thin film capacitors will remain a challenge owing to increasing competition and entry of new players. Key players would also focus on catalogue expansion to developing geographic regions. Strategic collaborations and partnerships between manufacturers and suppliers will also top the strategy list.

