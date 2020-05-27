Report explores the Tire Changing Machine Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Global Tire Changing Machine Market: Introduction

Tire changing machines, also known as tire changers is one of the wheel service equipment used to mount or dismount tires with vehicle wheels. Additionally, tire changing machines are specifically designed for installing tire into the rim and removing the tire from a rim. Further, tire changing machine comes with various aspects and technologies. Among them, fully automatic tire changing machine is designed to safely and efficiently change all types of tire and wheel combinations. The features include computerized mount or demount programs, automatic tire diameter measurement, integrated wheel lift, hydraulic or electric center clamping, drive system, automatic laser-profiling of the wheel, and bead inflation at the top-side.

High level of fragmentation and domination of aftermarket are the key features identified in the global tire changing machine market. Moreover, in the overall sales of tire changing machines, aftermarket or replacement segment wields the global tire changing machines market. Besides, consumption of tire changing machines by OEM is totally dependent on the new automobile sales trend while the aftermarket segment is linked to usage patterns and replacement cycles. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional tire changing machines market.

Global Tire Changing Machine Market: Market Dynamics

Somehow, the growth of tire changing machines market is related to the growth of the automobile sector. With stable automobile sales and higher infrastructure spend, the production of the tire is set to gain. Manufacturers in the tire changing machine market are expected to continue their growth momentum and register a revenue growth led by a strong performance in the commercial vehicle segment. Additionally, headway in demand for tire changing machines will be driven by the expanding middle class in developing countries; due to the fact that these regions are likely to experience increased vehicle ownership. Subsequently, replacement of tires and acceleration in the wheel servicing activities to reinforce the pace of tire changing machines market.

Moreover, an increase in proliferation of semi-automatic and automatic tire changing machines across the regions, such as India, China, ASEAN etc. will impede the sales of manual or mechanically operated tire changing machines. However, the sales of tire changing machines is expected to continue to witness hefty growth rates. In a nutshell, tire changing machines market is to be affected by a positive outlook for the automotive industry in developing regions.

Global Tire Changing Machine Market: Market Segmentation

The global tire changing machine market can be segmented on the basis of product type, tire construction, wheel diameter, sales channel, operation, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global tire changing machine market can be segmented as:

Center Clamp Tire Changing Machine

Tilt Type Tire Changing Machine

Swing-arm Tire Changing Machine

On the basis of tire construction, the global tire changing machine market can be segmented as:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Trucks & Trailers Buses & Coaches

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Off-road Vehicles

On the basis of wheel diameter, the global tire changing machine market can be segmented as:

Up to 30”

30” – 60”

More than 60”

On the basis of sales channel, the global tire changing machine market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket System Components (incl. Accessories)



On the basis of operation, the global tire changing machine market can be segmented as:

Automatic Tire Changing Machine

Semi-Automatic Tire Changing Machine

Manual Tire Changing Machines

Global Tire Changing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of value, SEAP and China is expected to continue to spearhead the global tire changing machine market, followed by Europe. North America has a robust manufacturing infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles. In the coming few years, the growth of tire changing machine market will be mainly driven due to an increase in the production of commercial vehicles, such as trailers. Further, in South East Asia and Pacific, especially in ASEAN, there has been a growing need for tire changing machines on the backdrop of a rising number of the automotive fleet in the region. As a result, there is an extended focus in Southeast Asia on tire changing machines that are both cost-efficient and effective. In the medium term, the outlook for automotive market in India is likely to be bolstered by growing insistence to lower emission levels and enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles. The heavy investment driven tire industry contributes materially in the regional GDP. Consequently, encouraging the need for tire changing machines in the regional market. Moving ahead, Japan tire changing machine market is anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Tire Changing Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global tire changing machine market discerned across the value chain include:

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Beissbarth GmbH

Hunter Engineering Company

Snap-on Incorporated (Hofmann & John Bean)

Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.

Hennessey Industries, Inc.

TECO s.r.l.

NEXION SpA (Corghi)

RAVAmerica

Coburg Equipments Private Limited

