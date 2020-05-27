Single Use Cystoscope Market Estimated To Be Valued At US$ xx Mn By 2018 to 2026

Set for the revenues worth US$ 6 Mn by 2019 end, global market for single use cystoscope will observe an impressive growth outlook at a high double-digit CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Predominantly used for early detection and treatment of prostrate and bladder cancer as they minimize side-effects associated with the treatment, single use cystoscopes will witness growing demand owing to reduced possible chances of nosocomial infections.

As per the findings of a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, unlike the conventional rigid cystoscopes, flexible cystoscopes work by combining optical system and the working/irrigation channel into a single unit. The latter thus continues to gain preference over former.

Flexible single use cystoscopies are thin and bendable, and allow for a better visualization of the patient’s urethra and bladder. Thea flow of irrigation fluid is also about four times lower in flexible cystoscope as compared to rigid ones. These factors will remain crucial in upholding sales of single use cystoscopies in the near future.

Key Takeaways – Single Use Cystoscope Market Study

Demand for flexible single use cystoscopes is anticipated to increase 5X over the forecast period, attributable to easy to handle and patient-friendly nature of flexible single use cystoscopes

Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global demand for single use cystoscope market and its applications, owing to increasing cases of bladder and prostate cancer in the region

Hospitals are expected to account for 40% of the market share

In line with the rising demand for cost-effective medical devices in developing economies, manufacturers of single use cystoscope should now concentrate on the profits lying in emerging countries such as India.

Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders to Propel Demand for Advanced Single Use Cystoscopes

Increasing incidence of urological disorders creates opportunities for introduction of products with advanced technology in the single use cystoscope market.

Manufacturers are focusing on advanced and improved products to expand applications of single use cystoscopes and to make them more patient friendly. For instance, Coloplast launched Isiris in the year 2017 for the global market. Uro-V, a product by Urovio, received FDA approval in March 2018. Uro-V is a single use semi-flexible cystoscope.

A new report by Persistence Market Research on the single use cystoscope market provides unparalleled insights on the evolution of the single use cystoscope market during 2014 – 2018 and presents demand projections for 2019 – 2029 on the basis of product type (flexible single use cystoscope and semi-flexible single use cystoscope), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers) across six prominent regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).