Split Fibers Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges 2016 – 2022

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Split fibers are microfiber having linear density less than 1 dtex (decitex). Although production technology has been available to manufacture split fibers, powerful demand for split fibers did not start until 1980s. Toray was first company in the world to launch Micro Fibers followed by DuPont, ICI. Polypropylene is the material used to produce split fibers because of ease of processing and perfect mechanical properties. The major properties of polypropylene are stiffness, high tensile strength, lower elongation and very fibrillation length. Polypropylene also used with other olefins in form of blends to increase the fibrillation tendency. The split fibers are produced by treating bi-components filaments physical and chemical processes. Bi-components has the two types of polymers. Polyamide/ Polyester and polyester/ Polyolefines are the suitable combination for splittable bi-component filament spinning. Split fibers are produced in various steps such as tape production, stretching process, and splitting process. Applications areas of Split fibers are carpet backing fabrics, canvas over tarpaulin, sacks, bags, ropes, twine, release fabrics, filter fabrics, household textiles and reinforced fabrics.

Increasing demand to improve fiber properties will drive the global split fiber market. Split fibers has opened the innovative product development opportunities in filtration systems which will further boost the demand in global split fiber market. Global Split fibers prescribes high prices. Cost of manufacturing of split fibers is high as compared to common fibers. Split microfiber can’t replace without significant changes to processing methods. This may prevent the development of split fibers into various textile and industrial applications. In the consumption of split fibers target concept has been luxury than utility. But size of luxury market is not very high.

Billions of microfiber are being consumed by aquatic life. Uncontrolled voracious mass from fashion industries increasing the issue without any help to addressing to environmental problems. On the basis of survey carried out in 2011, about 60 to 85 percent of artificial material found on shorelines has microfiber from clothing, and this is having adverse effect on environment especially on aquatic life. Clothing industry is ignoring to deal with environmental issues is the restraining factor in study and real research about environmental solutions. Microfibers are not easy to collect once they are release in environment. Also the government policies are not taking initiatives about environmental concerns split microfiber and their effect in food chain. Professionals from clothing industries have not scientific trainings and essential qualifications to mark these issues.

Split fibers are new promotion of the synthetic fibers, which is not yet developed to the apex of evolution. There are the various range of possibilities to be developed in design, manufacturing and process. There is emphasis on blends which might have various applications but the problem is ratio required of microfiber in blends to qualify the product. So this is an opportunity to the manufacturers to optimize the blend ratio to amplify the profit.

On the basis of applications, the global split fiber market can be segmented into:

Clothing

Protection against Weather

Filtration systems

For Cleaning

Construction Applications

Synthetic Game Leather

Sport applications

Energy Conservation

The global Split Fibers market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America will be dominating market for Split Fibers. The market in this region is dominated by application of split fibres based clothes and wearing in sports. The constructions applications and use of Split fibres in filtration systems in the APAC region namely in emerging economies of India, China, will boost the global Split Fibers market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is followed by Western Europe and Latin America. There will be increasing demand for split fibres in Middle East and Africa as use of Split Fibres for energy conservation.

Some of the key players identified in the global split fibers market are

