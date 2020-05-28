Global Air Valve Stem Caps Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR during the Forecast Period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Air Valve Stem Caps Market: Overview

Air valve stem caps are crucial parts of tube and tire assembly which prevents tires from dust and dirt as well as increase the overall life of tires as well plays an important role to maintain proficient vehicle performance. Generally, for passenger cars and light weight vehicle rubber & plastic combination are preferred which can sustain up to 65 psi to 70 psi pressure. While for heavy duty application, steel and other metal combination are used which can sustain up to 200 psi pressure.

The global market of air valve stem caps is highly fragmented owing a lots of players supplies air valve in wide categories of size and dimensions. However, the forthcoming growth in automotive industry is making more lucrative to the market.

Air Valve Stem Caps Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness pertaining to road safety regulation coupled with substantial demand in fuel efficient vehicles is expected to drive the air valve stem caps market across the globe. Moreover, increase in existing vehicle fleet on road and new vehicle sales are also said to drive the growth of air valve stem caps market over the slated time period. Furthermore, addressable growth in electric vehicles, solar powered vehicle, and hydrogen vehicle are expected to fillip the sales of air valve stem caps over the coming decades.

Increasing number of technology in automotive vehicles pertaining to tire pressure such as Tire-pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are promising vigorous growth of the air valve stem caps market over the forecast years owing to intake of dust particle or any other stuff may hinder the overall life of the tire.

On the flip side, counterfeit product coming from other countries may hamper the market growth with erosion of market presence and share of the global air valve stem caps manufacturers.

OEM players are focused to designed light weight and high strength air vale stem caps for entire category of vehicles. Premium automotive brands such as BMW, Audi, and Bentley among others are designing their logo on the air valve steam caps to provide aesthetically attractive look to vehicles.

Air Valve Stem Caps Market: Segmentation

By Tire type, air valve steam caps market can be segmented as:

Tube Tire

Tubeless Tire

By Material Type, Air valve stem caps market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Plastic

Steel & other metal

Alloy Material

By Valve Diameter, Air valve stem caps market can be segmented as:

Less than 0.4 inch

4 inch-0.5 inch

5 inch-0.6 inch

More than 0.6 inch

By Sales Channel, Air value stem caps market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

OES( Original Equipment Supplier)

IAS (Independent Automotive Supplier)

By Distribution Channel, Air valve stem caps market can be segmented as:

Online

Offline

Air Valve Stem Caps Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the Air Valve Stem Caps market for original equipment manufacturer along with aftermarket segment because of the region account significant share in the global automotive vehicle’s production. Moreover, increasing on road vehicles population are also expected to boom the air valve stem caps market over the forecast period. Europe is estimated to second largest market for Air Valve Stem Caps owing to increasing awareness pertaining to safety of vehicle coupled with substantial growth in the sales of passenger cars are projected to drive the air valve steam caps market over the slated time period. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with moderate growth rate rates in the global Air Valve Stem Caps market however changing lifestyle as well as growth in the sales of luxury vehicles is expected to fillip the demand of air valve stem market over the coming years.

Air Valve Stem Caps Market: Key Participant

In the global air valve stem caps market manufacturer have limited which are below listed:

Schrader-Bridgeport International, Inc.

Haltec Corporation

Ningbo Yiluda Automotive Products Co.,Ltd.

Ken-Tool

White Horse Industrial Company, Ltd.

Some of the online seller of air valve stem caps identified across the value chain:

Advance Auto Parts

JEGS High Performance

AutoZone, Inc.

Coker Tire

J&P Cycles

MOONEYES USA INC.

Gempler’s Inc.

BMW of North America, LLC.

In the global report for air valve stem caps market, organizes players are expected to account minimal share while unorganized players expected to account noteworthy share. However, some player are offering air valve stem caps with tube and tire assembly.

The research report for Air Valve Stem Caps market is presenting a comprehensive assessment and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Air Valve Stem Caps market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. Global Air Valve Stem Caps research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

