Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2025

Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market

By Product (Networking Devices, Gateways), Component (Software, Services), Type (Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 12.36 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.54 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2017 to 2025.

Industrial cyber security provides protection against cyber-attacks. Industrial cybersecurity protect networks and data from unauthorized access, improved information security and business continuity management, improved stakeholder confidence in your information security arrangements, improved company credentials with the correct security controls in place, faster recovery times in the event of a breach.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Involvement of government to secure industrial control systems

1.2 Rising number of connected device

1.3 Growing adoption of IoT in industrial control systems

1.4 Increasing government funding improves cybersecurity of industrial environment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor knowledge about cybersecurity

2.2 Lack of collaboration between public and private sectors

2.3 Rising costs of innovation pertaining to cybersecurity

Market Segmentation:

The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market is segmented on the product, component, type, vertical, and region.

1. Product:

1.1 Networking Devices

1.2 Gateways

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

3. By Type:

3.1 Network Security

3.2 Application Security

3.3 Endpoint Security

3.4 Wireless Security

3.5 Cloud Security

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Transportation System

4.2 Power

4.3 Energy and Utilities

4.4 Chemical and Manufacturing

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens AG

2. IBM Corporation

3. Startup Ecosystem

4. McAfee, LLC

5. Kaspersky Lab

6. Schneider Electric

7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Symantec Corporation

10. ABB Ltd

11. Dell Inc.

12. Honeywell International Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

