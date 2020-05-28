Sales Scenario of Global Brake Accumulators Market to Remain Incremental Through 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Installation of a brake accumulator enhances the responsiveness of any vehicle, making the braking effortless. This make the vehicle safer. Brake accumulators utilizes its stored air pressure to give emergency brake pressure in an event of loss of hydraulic system pressure. Brake accumulators installed in a vehicle can be of various types such as piston, bladder or diaphragm type. Brake accumulators are typically made up of pressure storage chamber that is filled with nitrogen gas. Brake accumulators are commonly called as hydraulic accumulators.

Generally, there are 3 different types of brake accumulators are available in the marketplace which include bladder, piston and diaphragm, etc. and are available for low pressure as well as high pressure requirements in the market. Diaphragm accumulators possess exceptional functional reliability and durability to open up multiple application areas with wide range of operating pressures. Of all the available types of brake accumulators, bladder type accumulators are most commonly utilized.

Global Brake Accumulators Market: Segmentation

The global Brake accumulators market can be segmented on the basis of type, product type, sales channel and end-use industry

Based on the type, the global brake accumulators market can be segmented into,

Inboard Brake Accumulators

Outboard Brake Accumulators

Based on the product type, the global brake accumulators market can be segmented into,

Bladder Accumulators

Low Pressure

High Pressure

Piston Accumulators

Diaphragm Accumulators

Welded Type

Threaded Type

Based on the sales channel, the global brake accumulators market can be segmented into,

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on the application, the global brake accumulators market can be segmented into,

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction Machinery

Wind Energy Generation

Global Brake Accumulators Market: Dynamics

Growth in the demand for brake accumulators is expected to be primarily driven by the increase in automotive and aerospace production across the various countries. Moreover, brake accumulators possess various functions such as energy storage, pulsation absorption, and shock cushioning, etc., which assist their utilization for various applications.

However, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the production of brake accumulators are found to be the challenges identified in the global brake accumulators market.

Some of the manufacturers involved in the global brake accumulators market are focusing on introduction of lightweight brake accumulators in order to make an efficient vehicle. The aforementioned factor is found to be one of the key trend in the global brake accumulators market.

Another, key trend identified in the global brake accumulators market include development of the anti-lock braking system accumulators for the protection of master cylinder lip seals.

Global Brake Accumulators Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global brake accumulators market is anticipated to led by the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the rising automotive production and construction machineries in the developing countries such as India and China, etc. Asia-Pacific in the global brake accumulators market is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by Europe in the global brake accumulators market and is projected to witness moderate growth over the near future. Europe is anticipated to be followed by North America in the global brake accumulators market over the forecast years. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are anticipated to account for small share in global brake accumulators market owing to the comparatively less production of vehicles in the region.

Global Brake Accumulators Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global Brake Accumulators market include PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Eaton, HYDAC, PacSeal Hydraulics, LIZARTE S.A., Berendsen Fluid Power Pty Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, AOQI Accumulator Co., Ltd., OLAER (Schweiz) AG, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, SAIP SRL, MGR Fluid Power LTD, NOK CORPORATION, and others.

The global brake accumulators market is expected to be fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of manufacturers across the globe

Prominent manufacturers involved in the global brake accumulators market are continuously focusing on new product launch and development activities across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Brake Accumulators market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Brake Accumulators market segments such as geographies, type, product type, applications and end-use industry

