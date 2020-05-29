Anhydrous Caffeine Market is Appraised to be Valued US$ 1.4 Bn by 2029

The global anhydrous caffeine market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years, which will continue over the following years. The market is set to surpass the revenues worth US$ 1.4 Bn by 2019 end, as suggested by a new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR).

In addition to the food & beverages industry, caffeine continues to find wide application in cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Though prominently used in beverage formulations, increasing consumption of anhydrous caffeine by drug manufacturers and skincare products companies will be a strong factor driving growth of anhydrous caffeine market over forecast period, 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways – Anhydrous Caffeine Market Report

Majority of demand for anhydrous caffeine is from the food and beverages segment, followed by the pharmaceutical segment. The food & beverage segment accounts for 55% of the market share in the global anhydrous caffeine market.

of the market share in the global anhydrous caffeine market. Demand for anhydrous caffeine from beverage manufacturers is expected to increase owing to increasing consumption of energy drinks as well as functional beverages. In the U.S., 80% of adults consume caffeinated energy drinks every day, and the average adult has a daily intake of 200 mg of caffeine.

of adults consume caffeinated energy drinks every day, and the average adult has a daily intake of 200 mg of caffeine. Consumers prefer caffeine due to its enhancing performance capabilities. Usage of caffeine as a supplement is also gaining popularity due to its perceived property of enhancing energy during exercise. Anhydrous caffeine pills and gums are consumed by adults and working demographic to boost energy and develop better concentration levels.

Increasing demand for anhydrous caffeine from manufacturers of dietary supplements, functional food, and in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost global demand for anhydrous caffeine. Manufacturers of anhydrous caffeine should capture profits by leveraging increasing demand from these end users to offer specific caffeine products, which can benefit them in the long run.

Anhydrous Caffeine Market: Competitive Landscape

Global market leaders in the anhydrous caffeine market have adopted efficient strategies to increase their presence and market shares in the global anhydrous caffeine market. Key players are investing in strategic expansion of their manufacturing facilities.

Aarti Industries, a leading caffeine manufacturer from India, expanded its production capacity and almost doubled its production of caffeine.

Manufacturers in the food & beverage industry are also introducing innovative caffeine-infused products to cater to the ongoing consumer trend. Such new product launches are helping manufacturers to increase their market share in the global anhydrous caffeine market.

Limitless, a U.S.-based beverage company, developed a new product line of sparkling water with the addition of caffeine. These products are available in six flavors and each contains 35 milligrams of caffeine.

Learn More About What Anhydrous Caffeine Market Report Covers

This study of Persistence Market Research offers an impartial analysis of the global anhydrous caffeine market, presenting historical data (2014-2018) and estimation statistics for 2019-2029. The study offers compelling insights on the anhydrous caffeine market based on type (natural and synthetic), form (powder and granular), source (coffee beans, tea leaves, cocoa beans, guarana, and synthetic sources), end-use (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and dietary supplements & functional food) across seven regions.