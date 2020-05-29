Emollients Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emollients Market: Introduction-

Emollients are an ingredient that is used in cosmetics and other personal care in order to moist or soften the skin. Emollients also find their use in hair care products. Emollients are available in various forms such as cream, lotion, gel and ointments. Emollients protect the skin from evaporating its water content present in the layer of the skin by forming the coating on the outer surface of the skin. Emollients cosmetic may contain antioxidants, fragrances, emulsifiers, preservative and solvents. Emollients may be medicated or non medicated. Emollients also vary on the ratio of oil or lipid to water content, emollients with high lipid content are more oily and greasy in nature. Emollients are also effective in the healing of dry, itchy and flaky skin. Emollients found in wide range of beauty products such as lipsticks, lotions etc

Emollients Market: Dynamics-

The market of emollients is majorly driven by the changing trends in personal care and wellness industries as it is widely used in the production of cosmetic products. In addition, Changing lifestyle and increasing consciousness about physical appearance results in increasing the demand for personal care products pertaining to which increase the demand for emollients from the personal care industry. The increasing demand for personal care and wellness due to modern and changing lifestyle has surged the market of Emollients due to an increase in the demand of Emollients from soap and other personal care industry. While increasing demand for multifunctional beauty and personal care product mostly among cost sensitive customer will also boost the market of emollients. Furthermore, online selling product sites and e-commerce is also acting as an add on advantage into the market of emollients globally. Apart from that, due to the increasing application of emollients in various skin treatment results in creating a positive influence on the market of emollients. Producers of emollients are innovating integrated products using emollients for multifunctional properties which are expecting to create significant growth in the market of emollients. The ingredients known to cause carcinogenic effects are prone to regulations and bans on their usage thus being a restraining factor in the growth of emollients market.

Emollients Market: Segments-

The Market of Emollients can be segmented into two factors on the basis of product and its end or applications user

Emollients market can be segmented on the basis of its product

Soap Substitute use in hand wash

Bath additives use in shampoos, shower gel

Cream & Ointments use in shaving foam

Emollients market can be segmented on the basis of its end use or applications

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Skincare

Fragrances

Toiletries

Others

Emollients Market: Regional Overview

In countries of North America like the U.S., Canada, the emollient is extensively consuming in the production of skin care product. Developed countries of America and Europe are expected to witness the growth in emollients market in coming years. Furthermore rise in purchasing power for cosmetics and beauty products in emerging countries like South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia is expected to move the market ahead in the coming year Whereas an increase in disposable income of developing countries like China and India of Asia Pacific are also exponential growth in the market of emollients. While increasing demand for skin care and cosmetics in the countries like Australia is also adding growth to the market of emollient globally, Increasing inclination of customer toward spending on personal care and beauty products will result in the rise in the demand of emollients in the market. While countries of Middle East & Africa also showing a positive impact on the market of emollient due to increasing demand for cosmetics ingredients.

Emollients Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Emollients are as follows:-

Solvay SA

BASF SE

Stearinerie Dubois

The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International Plc

Ashland Inc

Kunshan Shuangyou Daily Chemicals Company Limited

Lonza Group Ltd

Sasol Limited

Lipo Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

AAK AB

