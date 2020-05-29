Food Grade Metal Coating Market by : Complete Analysis of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Expansion of the food & beverage industry is creating huge growth potential for the associated market, food processing is one of an integral part of the food & beverage industry. In order to match the pace of increasing demand for the food processing industry, suppliers present in the value chain are looking after to install more and more machinery and equipment in the food processing applications. Major of the equipment and machinery in the food processing universe are fabricated from metal. In order to increase the service life of the equipment, food grade metal coating is used. Food grade metal coating is specially formulated coating applied on the metallic surface in order to provide safeguard against corrosion and other foreign particles. This food grade metal coating exhibits a very low coefficient of friction, good chemical resistance and fairly good abrasion resistance which is ideal for the better operation of the food processing equipment.

Food grade metal coating ensures prolonged operating life of food processing equipment and reduces maintenance activities and downtime. In the commercial market place, there are numerous types of food grade metal coatings are available such as flour polymer food grade metal coating, electroless nickel plating food grade metal coating to name a few. Fluoropolymer-based food grade metal coating is considered as one of the most preferred coatings as it exhibits efficient working at elevated temperature.

Food grade metal coating Market: Dynamics

Food Grade metal coating market witnessed immense potential in the recent past and the same trend is expected to carry on over the assessment period. Ever-rising food & beverage industry is creating substantial demand for food processing equipment, owing to this the demand for food grade metal coating is expected to nurture over the forecast period. A sudden rise in demand for packaged food across the globe is creating huge demand potential for food processing equipment manufacturers and food grade metal coating manufacturers.

Properties such as better corrosion & chemical, easy assembly and removal, low friction coefficient and better heat resistance are demanded by the food processing equipment manufacturers which are very well fulfilled by food grade metal coatings. However, in order to make food grade metal coating FDA/USDA compliance, the manufacturers have to undergo the change in processing parameter which sums up the cost of the food grade metal coating significantly. High cost can act as one of the denting factor in the food grade metal coating market growth

Food grade metal coating Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the food grade metal coating market has been segmented as:

PTFE (Polytetrfluoroethylene) Food Grade Metal Coating

FEP (fluorinated ethylene propylene) Food Grade Metal Coating

Electroless Nickel plating Food Grade Metal Coating

On the basis of formulation, the food grade metal coating market has been segmented as:

Water based Food Grade Metal Coating

Solvent based Food Grade Metal Coating

UV Curable Food Grade Metal Coating

Powdered Food Grade Metal Coating

On the basis of application, the food grade metal coating market has been segmented as:

Chopper Knife

Feed screws and extruders

Gear Shafts

Knives

Meat Grinder Shafts

Mixing bowls

Molds

Silicone Rolls

Food grade metal coating Market: Regional Trends

Countries in the eastern part of the globe showing their prominence in the food grade metal coating market in term of production and consumption. India, China, South Korea, and ASEAN countries are in the direction of adoption novel equipment in their food processing universe, thus creating ample opportunities for the consumption of food grade metal coatings. APAC region is closely followed by North America & Europe in terms of sales of food grade metal coatings. Rising demand for packaged hygienic food is one of the key factor creating a huge demand for food processing equipment, thus creating huge demand potential for food grade metal coatings. Latin America & MEA are turning over as a high growth potential points for food grade metal coating market.

Food grade metal coating Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global food grade metal coating market identified across the value chain include:

Electro-Coatings

Endura Coatings

Metal CladdingInc.

The DECC Company

Impact Impex

Adelhelm Lubricoat NA

MBI Coatings, Inc.

Cantech Precision Coatings

Metal Coatings Corp

Toyochem Co. Ltd.

