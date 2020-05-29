Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market: Introduction

Adsorption is a process in which molecules, ions or chemical species from fluid & solid are accumulated onto a surface. In adsorption, the surfaces on to which molecules are bonded are called as adsorbents. Adsorbents, through adsorption process, find application in several application such as such as in water purification, refineries, chemical, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and food processing, among others. In pharmaceutical industry, several type of pharmaceutical adsorbents are used whose selection is depend upon the process requirements. For instance, the activated carbon is used for the removal of contaminated or by product during drugs formulation process whereas activated alumina is used for recovery of Pyrogen free Drug and is used as a desiccant for the drying of air & industrial gases and as a fluoride & arsenic filter for drinking water. Also, Silica Gel as a pharmaceutical adsorbents is used in column chromatography wherein it is help for segregating or collecting different drugs components. This chromatography technique is also employed in medicine research, such as for sedatives, local anesthetics, analgesics, hypnotics, and steroids.

There are four main types of pharmaceutical adsorbents; Activated Alumina, Activated Carbon, polymeric adsorbent, and Silica Gel.

Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market: Dynamics

Stringent government regulations covering manufacturing, hygiene and maintenance of the quality of pharmaceutical products have resulted in more attention being given to manufacturing processes. In the pharmaceutical industry, even minor contamination during product manufacturing can lead to hazardous health issues. In these industries, more emphasis is placed on proper quality checking to match up with the desired product standards. Within the pharmaceutical industry, adsorbents are used in several applications, such as in dehumidification process, instrument drying, drying of air-synthesis products and deodorization, among others. Therefore, it is expected that the demand for pharmaceutical adsorbents will increase along with the growth of the pharmaceutical industries during the forecast period. Moreover, growth of biotechnology industry is expected to increase demand for pharmaceutical adsorbent over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market is segmented into;

Activated Alumina

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Polymeric Adsorbent

Others

On the basis of End Use, global Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market is segmented into;

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of consumption, the global pharmaceutical adsorbent market is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific region. Increasing pharmaceutical production capacities in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and ASEAN countries which in turn is expected to drive demand for pharmaceutical adsorbents market. In 2016- 17, India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at US$ 17.1 billion and are expected to reach US$ 22 billion by 2021. During April – August 2017, India exported drugs and medicinal products worth Rs 332.1 billion (US$ 5.15 billion).

Thus, Growth in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with increasing export of pharmaceuticals in India is expected to increase the consumption of Pharmaceutical adsorbents during the forecast period. Moreover, In the U.S., the investments in R & D activity in the pharmaceutical sector have continuously increased in the recent past and constitute over 40% of the global R & D investment in pharmaceutical industry. In North America, the pharmaceutical and food industry are expected to grow with 4% and over 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period owing to which demand for pharmaceutical adsorbents is expected to increase significantly.

Along with this, the stringent government regulation over the quality of drugs in Europe and North America region will in turn provide impetus for the growth of pharmaceutical adsorbents market. Thus, Europe pharmaceutical adsorbents market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) pharmaceutical adsorbents market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

Pharmaceutical Adsorbents Market: Key Players

Some of the key players’ identified across the value chain of global pharmaceutical adsorbents market are listed below,

Arkema S.A. Axens S.A BASF SE Cabot Corporation Clariant AG Honeywell International Inc Sorbead India Pvt. Ltd. Zeochem AG, among other

