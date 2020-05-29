Sales of Mobile And Handheld Gaming Market to Grow at Robust CAGR During 2016 – 2026
Unique graphic interfaces will continue to lure millions of mobile phone users towards the virtually-captivating realm of gaming. Even the most ardent gaming enthusiasts, who have championed several computer-based and console-based games, will also grow fond of mobile and handheld gaming. Persistence Market Research recently published its report on the global market for mobile & handheld gaming, excerpts from which project that market to grow at 10.3% CAGR and bring in over US$ 112 Bn revenues by the end of 2026.
According to Persistence Market Research’s report –
- The global market for mobile & handheld gaming will witness an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 73.6 Bn between 2016 and 2026
- At present, the market is valued at US$ 42.3 Bn, witnessing highest contribution from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region
- Themobile & handheld gaming market in APAC region will be the largest market, procuring more than US$ 50 Bn in revenues by 2026-end
- While the mobile & handheld gaming revenues in APAC region will surge rampantly at 12.4% CAGR, North America will also showcase revenue growth at more than 9.5% CAGR
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15034
Prominent game developers such as
- NVIDIA Corp
- Microsoft Corp
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- King Digital Entertainment, Plc
- Supercell Oy
- The Walt Disney Company (Disney Interactive)
- Others
Mobile & Handheld Gaming: Key Market Trends
Virtual Reality (VR) is observed as the latest trend hitting the global mobile and handheld gaming market. Game developers investing in technologies for development of VR games is a key indicative that the future of mobile & hand-held gaming. Growing popularity of VR-enabled smartphones & mobile phones and rising awareness of VR headsets are also paving way for development of groundbreaking games.
Impact of eSports is also observed as a key trend favoring the growth of mobile and handheld gaming market. Considering its benefits in the games from both developer and gamer, demand for eSport gaming is expected to advance further among mobile phone users, now that leading eSports networks such as ESPN and Fox Sports have directed their content through digital gaming platforms which offer real-time live-streaming features.
critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/15034
Additional Highlights of the Report include:
- Within the platform for handheld gaming consoles, gaming software will account for the largest chunk of global revenues – nearly 58 % share – towards the end of 2026
- In 2016, smartphones accounted for over US$ 30 Bn revenues in the mobile and handheld gaming market
- The report also observes Android as the dominate OS for mobile and handheld gaming, revenues from which are expected to surge at 10.9% CAGR
For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15034
- Sulfosuccinates Market Competitive Landscape and Application Development Analysis to 2018 – 2028 - May 29, 2020
- Ethyl Bromopyruvate Market Classification by Suppliers, Consumption, Application and Overview 2018 – 2028 - May 29, 2020
- Emollients Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2018 – 2028 - May 29, 2020