A New PMR Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID 19 Pandemic on Life Sciences Aggregate Spending Sunshine Law Tracking And Reporting Market Growth Post 2020

Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting

Market Overview

Aggregate spend is a process used in the U.S. to combine and monitor the total expenditure by health care manufacturers on individual healthcare organisations and personnel through payments, honoraria, gifts, travel and other methods. It is also known as the Physician Payment Sunshine Act and was passed in March 2010. The Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market is a growing body of state and federal legislation who intend to address some or all of the following objectives –

Provide transparency with regards to who in the medical industry contributes what benefits to which medical professional.

Make statutory reports_bk_01_01_2020 mandatory at least on an annual basis.

Limit total spending per physician.

The organisations monitored in the Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending market are pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in some U.S states and cases, even medical device organisations. While U.S pharmaceutical companies have been dealing with the Sunshine Act for close to a decade now, new legislation such as France’s disclosure law and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ ‘Code on Disclosure of Transfers of Value from Pharmaceutical Companies to HCP and HCO’ are the latest in transparency legislation and industry codes being implemented worldwide.

Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting

Market Drivers

With the rapidly changing and evolving regulatory environment, it is vital that life science organisations keep tracks of payments across the organisation and develop a roadmap to assess aggregate spending needs. The desire to achieve more transparency between the healthcare industry and professionals is the main driver of the Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market. Life science manufacturers in developed nations like the U.S, and France face some of the most stringent government regulations across any industry. Increased legislative pressure forces pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to adjust, by adopting proactive systems that lessen corporate vulnerability, provide transparency and ensure legal compliance.

The Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market also aims to cut down on conflict of interest relationships in pharmacy that affect prescription behaviour and can potentially drive up the cost of drugs and services. Transparency regulations like the Sunshine Law shed light on how industry sale tactics impact the cost of medical devices and drugs. Studies have shown the correlation between ‘transfers of value’ like gifts, meals, travels and doctor prescribing behaviour. As the business relation between sales personnel and medical practitioners grows stronger, the latter becomes less aware of the influence on their prescribing behaviour. Inaccurate information about competitive drugs can also make physicians more likely to prescribe it, driving up the cost. Thus with relatively little effort, medical device manufacturers can influence medical decisions and manipulate the market, driving up prices for the final customer. Greater governmental scrutiny of this kind of unethical behaviour is what will drive the Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market in the days ahead.

Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting

Market Restraints

The Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market Restraints can be broadly classified into those faced by the pharmaceutical companies and those by the government. Life science companies must aggregate their records from a variety of diverse sources. There is a very strong possibility of data discrepancies being discovered. In some countries like the U.S, there can be differences in state laws and regulation must be according to the state where the organisation is based. This not only adds to the regulatory hassles but also to the compliance cost. The third challenge is the sheer volume of data that must be aggregated, processed, cleansed and filed. The Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market Restraint for the government are handling how the voluminous data generated can be properly analysed for any violations in a reasonable time frame.

Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting

Market Key Market Players

Some of the Life Sciences Aggregate-Spending/Sunshine Law Tracking and Reporting Market key players are Polaris, Capgemini, HighPoint Solutions, Porzio Life Sciences, MediSpend, Oracle, and InterplX.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

