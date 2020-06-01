Automotive Side Impact Beams Market Sustainability Implication Outlook during forecast period 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Side Impact Beams Market: Introduction

Automotive side impact beams are equipped in vehicles as a safety feature designed to protect passengers and drivers in the event of a side impact crash. When a collision takes place, automotive side impact beams absorb the energy generated during the collision. The passengers and drivers involved in side-impact collisions generally get severely injured as compared to other collisions. The major reason behind severe injuries such as hip and leg injuries, ear injuries, back injuries, head injuries, neck injuries, rib injuries, shoulder and arm injuries is the availability of low survival space. This survival space varies from 5 cm to 25 cm, which depicts the safety of the car. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is considered as the safest car in the mid-stream segment with a side impact collision survival space of 24 cm. Every cm of serial space between the passenger and a life-ending amount of energy is a life-preserving cm of survival space.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25735

Side impact door beams can be made of steel or aluminium. Steel automotive side impact beams are used in midsize vehicles to offer a more stable frame to the vehicle. Heavier cars also use more fuel to operate and are therefore fitted with aluminium automotive side impact beams. Aluminium automotive side impact beams offer a similar level of safety with less weight, thereby making the vehicle more fuel efficient and light weight.

Automotive Side Impact Beams Market: Dynamics

The increasing number of deaths in road accidents has created a need for research and development in the automobile sector, leading to the growth of the automotive side impact beams market. Automotive side impact beams are vehicle structural advancements to prevent and minimize collision injury. Also, the significant increase in the sales of high-end vehicles, coupled with rash and unsafe driving, is resulting in an increase in the rate of accidents. A number of vehicles are currently being integrated with advanced safety features to prevent occupants from injury.

Authorities have made it mandatory for all vehicles in the U.S. to be equipped with automotive side impact beams. Similar government regulations in developing countries for automotive side impact beams are anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing focus of companies to decrease the weight of vehicles without compromising with the efficiency and safety feature of the automobile is expected to boost the aluminium automotive side impact beam market over the forecast period. Automotive side impact beams are commonplace in many high luxury and premium vehicles across the globe.

Automotive Side Impact Beams Market: Segmentation

Based on material type, the automotive side impact beams market has been segmented as: Steel automotive side impact beams Aluminium automotive side impact beams Titanium automotive side impact beams Plastic automotive side impact beams

Based on application, the automotive side impact beams market has been segmented as: Front door automotive side impact beams Rear door automotive side impact beams

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive side impact beams market has been segmented as: Passenger cars Compact Mid-Size Luxury Premium SUV Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Electric Vehicles



Automotive Side Impact Beams Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America, is expected to hold a major share in the global automotive side impact beams market, owing to the presence of prominent original equipment manufacturers of automobiles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. Europe and North America are expected to hold more than half of the market share of the global automotive side impact beams market. Asia Pacific is projected to show high growth in the automotive side impact beams market, owing to the substantial growth in the automotive market in the region. Also, government initiatives to increase foreign direct investments in countries such as India and China to increase manufacturing will also play an important role towards the growth of the global automotive side impact beams market during the forecast period. The rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the automotive side impact beams market.

Automotive Side Impact Beams Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global automotive side impact beams market are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., (Aisin Takaoka Co. Ltd.)

Arvin Sango, Inc.

KVA Stainless

DuPont

GNS Automotive

IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd

Benteler Automotive Corporation

H-One Co. ltd

Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25735

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually. Our next-generation research approach for exploring emerging technologies has allowed us to solve the most complex problems of clients.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25735

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

About Us :

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA-Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: www.persistencemarketresearch.com