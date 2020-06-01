Emergence Of New Entrants Increasing Competition In The Wheel Alignment Machines Market Forecast 2018 – 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Wheel Alignment Machine Market: Introduction

Wheel Alignment machine is an equipment, which is used for alignment of all wheels of the vehicles during assembly and also when the wheels lose their alignment during their operation. Wheel alignment machine adjust the angle of wheels to the manufacturer’s recommended specification/position. Wheel alignment machine check all the signs of poor alignment as well as inspection of the toe, camber and caster, which are basis components for measuring wheel alignment and orientation. Now a days, different technology are integrated with wheel alignment machine, in order to enhance the inspection quality as well as to reduce the alignment time. Wheel alignment machine are available with different features such as portability, wireless connectivity, among others. These features are expected to increase the demand for advanced wheel alignment machine over the coming years.

Wheel Alignment Machine Market: Dynamics

Wheel Alignment Machine Market is on an upward scale, due to increasing MRO (maintenance, repairing and overhaul) activities in the automotive aftermarket. The main factor driving the growth of wheel alignment machine market is the increasing number of automobiles in use, high disposable income leading to improved sales of automobiles on a yearly basis and the need to adopt advanced technology for improved efficiency. Other factors promoting the growth of wheel alignment machine market is increase in demand for portable and wireless wheel alignment machine. Moreover, increasing urbanization across the emerging economies of the world such as Brazil, Mexico, India and China, propel the demand for passenger car and commercial vehicles which indirectly affect the growth of wheel alignment machine market over the forecast period.

The repairing and maintenance of wheel alignment machine need skilled technician to fix out the problem and also the initial installation cost of the whole wheel alignment system is high. However, the trend to use a better technology and equipment to get the better result will increase the demand of wheel alignment machine market throughout the forecast period.

Wheel Alignment Machine Market: Segmentation

Wheel Alignment Machine market can be segmented by product type, mobility, technology and vehicle type:-

On the basis of product type, wheel alignment machine market can be segmented into:

Imaging wheel alignment machine

Diagnostic wheel alignment machine

On the basis of mobility, wheel alignment machine market can be segmented into:

Fixed

Portable

On the basis of technology, wheel alignment machine market can be segmented into:

CCD wheel alignment machine

3D wheel alignment machine

On the basis of vehicle type, wheel alignment machine market can be segmented into:

Two wheelers

PC

LCV

HCV

Wheel Alignment Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Wheel alignment machine market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India and China, owing to increasing disposable income of the middle class population as well as standard of living. Additionally, in the developed economies of Asia-Pacific such as Japan, wheel alignment machine market is expected to hold significant share, due to increase in fleet size of passenger cars in the country. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global wheel alignment machine market, owing to relatively high share of commercial vehicles in the region, which needs frequent maintenance and directly affects the wheel alignment machine market. Europe is projected to contribute a considerable share in the global wheel alignment machine market due to presence of Tier-1 automobile manufacturer in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles in MEA region is estimated to boost the growth of the wheel alignment system market.

Wheel Alignment Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Wheel Alignment Machine market includes:

Hunter Engineering Company

Atlas Auto Equipment

Eagle Equipment

RAVAmerica

Sunrise Instruments Private Limited

Delta Equipments

Hofmann TeSys

Snap-on Incorporated

Fori Automation

Manatec Electronics Private Limited

Vehicle Service Group (A Dover Company)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

