Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market To Rise At A Significant Rate Over Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

The fiber reinforced body panels market specializes to provide quality products with applications ranging from simple domestic appliances to composite industrial, construction, automobiles, transportation, aerospace and defense applications worldwide. Designed to concentrate long-term, load-bearing mechanical performance with limit-less design opportunities, fiber reinforced body panels market offer products that are ascertaining to be the idyllic choice in complex structures. Fiber reinforced body panels are the prime material for several applications, due to their superior performance, features and design skills, over their outdated metal counterparts in the present day. Thus fiber reinforced body panels market is finding more use in the automotive industry.

Fiber Reinforced Body Panel Market Dynamics

The demand growing for fiber reinforced body panels market in automotive applications is driven by their following properties:

Light-weight properties

High strength to weight ratio

High impact Scratch and chemical resistance surface

Easy maintenance and installation

Good electrical insulation properties and sanitation protection

High temperature resistance to distortion in shape and size of the panel

Design freedom

Globally, fiber reinforced body panels market is gaining immense support which constitutes a foremost portion of the overall market. The automotive sector is one of the major end-use markets for fiber reinforced body panels market.

A growing alternative to steel in the fabrication of structural components and body panels; fiber reinforced body panels are the material of high-quality for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks. The growing market for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the demand for fiber reinforced body panels. Some of these criteria are the result of legislation and regulation and some are the requirements of the customers.

However, the obstacles fiber reinforced body panels market faces are listed below:

The high-cost and the time requisite in the component manufacturing process

If an automobile meets an accident, the fiber reinforced body panels cannot be replaced/repaired or recycled easily like other metallic parts

Small thermal conductivity of glass and the resin curing systems limits innately the thickness of the fiber reinforced body panels

Challenges in separating base material fiber and matrix to preserve for future re-use in recycling of fiber reinforced body panels thus become environmental and disposal concern

The fiber reinforced body panel market is persistently finding innovative applications in automotive industry through developments in resin technology which will ensure dynamic future for fiber reinforced body panels as a cost effective substitute to outmoded materials. Although fiber reinforced body panels market offers energy and economic saving, eco-friendly matrices like UV-degradable plastic and bio-plastics can gain environmental sensitivity for fiber reinforced body panels adopted as Natural Fiber Reinforced Body Panels.

Fiber Reinforced Body Panel Market Segmentation

Fiber reinforced body panel market can be segmented based on the Material used:

Glass fibers

Carbon fibers

Natural fibers Non-wood fiber Wood Fiber



Fiber reinforced body panel market can be segmented based on the Application:

Door Panels (Side and back)

Headliners

Seat Backs

Bumper

Hood

Floor Panel

Other (Dashboard, Roof, Side Panels, etc.)

Fiber reinforced body panel market can be segmented based on the Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on the geography the fiber reinforced body panels market is divided into seven key segments as North America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions North America is expected to be the major emergent in fiber reinforced body panels market followed by Europe. The demand for fiber reinforced body panels in increasing in this region due to rise in research & development activity for reinforcing material, growing demand for lightweight and efficient vehicles. North America insisting upon automotive industry to meet corporate average fuel efficiency standards (CAFE) by the end of forecast period, also enhances the demand for fiber reinforced body panels. APEJ region have high potential and scope for fastest growing market for fiber reinforced body panels especially in China, India, and South Korea, which are major automotive production hubs in APEJ region.

Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market: Key players

Some of the major players in the fiber reinforced body panels market are mentioned below:

Covestro AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Teijin Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

SGL Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, user types, end user industry and solution types.

