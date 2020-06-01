Flexible Packaging Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

In this report, the global flexible packaging market was valued at USD 92.32 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 151.04 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.”Flexible Packaging Market”, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Flexible Packaging Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.Growing per capita income in emerging economies, paradigm shift in lifestyles, growth of health consciousness are some of the key drivers positively influencing the industry growth. Availability of raw material resources, and lower trading barriers giving rise to international trade have been anticipated to drive the technology over the forecast period.

The technology is predicted to witness significant growth owing to the growing middle-class population, escalating demand from healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries, household products, and food & beverage sectors. Furthermore, shifting trends towards convenient packaging for user-friendliness and lightweight characteristic are anticipated to gain the traction over the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific region has been anticipated to have the largest share, followed by North America and Europe, as the industrialists’ in the region are focused on producing low-cost plastic packaging products. Large customer base for FMCG products and consumer durables owing to huge population in emerging countries is one of the prominent factor projected to drive the market.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of type, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Stand-up pouches

• Flat pouches

• Rollstocks

• Gusseted bags

• Wicketed bags

• Wraps

• Others

On the basis of material, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Plastic films

• Papers

• Aluminum foils

• Bio-plastics

Based on printing technology, this report includes the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, majorly segregated into

• Flexography

• Rotogravure

• Digital printing

• Other printing technologies

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Other

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of flexible packaging for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI in Agriculture market by top manufacturers/players, with flexible packaging revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including AR Packaging,Bemis Company, Inc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Flair Flexible Packaging Solution, Reynolds Group Holdings, Bischof + Klein International,Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Huhtamäki Oyj, Coveris Holdings S.A, Sonoco Products Company, Clondalkin Group, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Südpack Verpackungen, and Mondi Group.By Heat Seal Coating segment, the market displays the revenue, global share and growth rate of each type, majorly fragmented into

