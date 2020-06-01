Impact of COVID-19 | Antiseptic Bathing Market Acuired 2.9% CAGR in 2026 Year

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Increase in awareness about hospital acquired infections and growing incidences of surgical site infections supports the growth of antiseptic bathing market. According to a latest research by the company, the global antiseptic bathing market is anticipated to account for over US$ 549.3 Mn in terms of value, by 2026 end.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Overview

Globally there are a number of organizations and regulatory bodies that recommend the use of antiseptic bathing products for pre-operative skin cleansing. Regulatory authorities such as the Care Bundles in the U.K. and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland that recommend the use of soap for preoperative skin cleansing.

Recommendations by other organizations such as the United States of America (USA) Institute for Healthcare Improvement include preoperative antiseptic bathing using CHG soap specifically.

Although, in the APAC regulatory region, the recommendation for using antiseptic bathing products by bodies is not that stringent, some organizations such as the Ministry of Health, Malaysia, recommends the use of 2% CHG for preoperative cleansing. Furthermore, over 75% of healthcare professionals prefer and recommend the adoption of CHG Solutions for preoperative antiseptic bathing.

This is one of the main driving force for the growth of the CHG solutions in the global antiseptic bathing market.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Insights

CHG wipes are another fast growing segment of the antiseptic bathing market. These are products that have Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) impregnated into wash cloths, wipes, towels and sponges. These products do not need to be dipped in water, however, they need to be warmed in an industrial warmer for patient comfort.

Although the CHG wipes are more expensive and increases the cost per bath, these are well adopted in the developed regions for antiseptic bathing since they are easy to use especially for patients who are bed ridden for a long time. Other types of antiseptic bathing products include, antiseptic wipes such as include alcohol wipes and BZK wipes, antiseptic solutions such as BZK solution and antiseptic shampoo caps.

Antiseptic Bathing Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for the growth of the antiseptic bathing market. This is mainly driven by the increase in geriatric population and increase in the disposable income in Japan is expected to aid the increased demand for more advanced Antiseptic Bathing solutions.

Favorable changes in regulatory recommendation towards antiseptic bathing in the region is expected to boost the antiseptic bathing market growth. Other factors that support the growth of the antiseptic bathing market in the APAC region is the prolonged length of stay in hospitals and increasing number of hospital beds over the years. Japan is expected hold a largest value share in the antiseptic bathing market.

However, China is expected to be the most lucrative region for antiseptic bathing market since it has a large number of hospitals that have more than 500 beds each which follows bathing protocol to prevent hospital acquired infections.

The company has segmented the global antiseptic bathing market based on product type as CHG Bath Towels/Wipes, CHG Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, and Antiseptic Shampoo Caps. In terms of revenue, the CHG solution in Antiseptic Bathing will hold significant share over the forecast period. In contrary, the antiseptic shampoo caps segment in Antiseptic Bathing market will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2026.