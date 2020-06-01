The Led Lighting Market Rising High On The Back Of Favourable Environment Across The Globe

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

LED Lighting (Automotive) Market: Overview

Vehicle drivers normally complain about poor visibility on the road, especially at night, when it becomes hard to see the distance of other vehicles coming from the opposite direction because of the strong glare. It is additionally a reality that around 40% of fatal accidents occur during the night. Nonetheless, with LED (light emitting diodes) lighting being used for car applications, the sprain of the motor vehicle drivers have eased and safety on road has significantly increased as the sufficient visibility is achieved by LED auto headlights. At present, LED based automotive lighting are being used by all major car manufacturers. LEDs has following characteristics that make them better from Xenon and halogen lighting system: LED has longer life cycles and offer better power efficiency. The light temperature of the LEDs nearly achieve daylight quality.

Further, LEDs lighting solutions provides opportunity to use installation space in headlamps effectively. LEDs are not just energy efficient light source, long lasting, they likewise give OEMs with inventive better approaches to combine lighting function with creative styling to create all kinds of shapes and assemblies that would perfectly match their models. LED lighting are available for low beam and high headlamps, brake lights, interior reading lights, rear combination lamps, side lamps, position and marker lamps etc.

LED Lighting (Automotive) Market: Dynamics

LEDs lighting solution are rapidly becoming the preferred lighting solution in the automotive market and is expected to be the fastest growing technology in the global automotive lighting systems market. LEDs lighting for four wheelers is constantly developing. Their potential in the automotive lighting market is set to extend as LED modules improve and with the introduction of new technologies, for example, OLEDs (organic LEDs), which produce homogenous light will create new opportunity for market growth. Interior automotive lights segments such as backlighting of LCD displays, indicator lights in car body see high penetration levels of LED lighting solution.

Furthermore, auto manufacturers focusing on customer safety and comfort which propels the global LED lighting system in the next few years. Increase in the production of hybrid and electric vehicles equipped with high quality LED lighting systems is another driving factor in the global automotive LED lighting market

However, the high cost of LED lighting remains a hurdle in some areas such as headlamp applications and is predicted to hinder the global LED automotive lighting system market. As of now, the high cost of product significantly affects the aftermarket sales of LED lightings, particularly in growing economies such as China, India and South Africa.

LED Lighting (Automotive): Market Segmentation

On the basis of position, LED automotive lighting market can be segmented into:

Front lighting

Rear lighting

Side lighting

Interior lighting

On the basis of vehicle type, LED automotive lighting market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two – Wheeler

On the basis of sales channel type, LED automotive lighting market can be segmented into

OEMs

Aftermarket

LED Lighting (Automotive) Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global LED Lighting (Automotive) market is segmented into seven geographical regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Asia – Pacific region owing to the fast growing automotive industry in developing countries such as India, China and South Korea is expected to show a significant growth in the automotive LED lighting market. Europe and North America are anticipated to dominate the LED lighting market in terms of demand.

LED Lighting (Automotive) Market: Key players

The major players operating in the global LED automotive lighting system market are General Electric, Kononklijke Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Hyundai Mobis., Ichikoh Industries Ltd, Hella KgaA Heuck & Co, Magneti Marelli S.P.A ,Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd ,Stanley Electric Co Ltd, Osram GmbH, , Philips N.V, Valeo S.A, and Zizala Lichsystems GmbH.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

