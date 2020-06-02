Ad Supported Video On Demand Market Share, Growth Rate, Sales Value And Industry Production Volume by 2017 – 2025

The demand for ad-supported-video-on demand technology is primarily driven by advertisers that use this technology to run their advertisements. This technology is gaining preference as a revenue model amongst the advertisers as advertisements when integrated with videos gain a larger audience. Business advertisements in combination with news sites are the most evident example of ad-supported video. Demand for ad-supported videos has increased from the video service providers who want to monetize their videos with the help of advertisements.

Over The Top (OTT) content has become a major trend in the market, attracting the video service providers, creating new opportunities for the advertisers. Better managed video services such as YouTube are gaining preference amongst the viewer, creating revenue prospects for the advertisers.

Entertainment and infotainment content along with the travel and fashion segment generate major revenue in the global ad-supported-video-on-demand market. Other prominent content types are food, gaming, and sports. In terms of access types, OTT streaming devices are gaining rapid popularity in the market. Desktops & laptops, smart TVs, and smart devices are the other major access types available in the market.

Major players established in the global market include Muvi LLC, Vdopia, Inc., Koala, Nielsen, Specific Media, Value Click Media, and Canoe Ventures LLC.