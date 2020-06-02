Baby Teeth Care Products Market research to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2029

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Overview

Oral diseases are the most common diseases that affects half of the population in the world. Early childhood caries (ECC) or baby bottle tooth decay is the primary concern for baby oral care. The bacteria that are responsible for tooth decay, gets transmitted to infants through kissing or sharing spoon. Rising awareness among parents for baby care products drives the baby teeth care market. Baby bottle tooth decay or ECC is often found in case of infants and toddlers. Children younger than two years are often suffered by this prevalent disease (ECC). Companies like Colgate-Palmolive often educates consumers about ECC and preventive measures to avoid it. Therefore, preventive measures from ECC will drive the demand for baby teeth care products in the market. Baby teeth care starts from caring baby’s gum as it acts as a placeholder for teeth.

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Market Dynamics

Due to food swallowing nature of babies under the age of 2 years, they are more prone to tooth decay or ECC diseases. Thus, dentists recommend using of cavity-preventing fluoride toothpaste. In response to the concern over enamel fluorosis, which rises due to fluoride, some manufacturer launched low fluoride ‘paediatric’ toothpaste containing less than 600 ppm fluoride. Generally, there are several types of baby teeth care products available in the market. A key factor driving the growth of baby teeth care products market is the increasing awareness to reduce the incidences of early childhood caries (ECC) or baby bottle tooth decay.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30960

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Recent Developments

Colgate as a manufacturer of oral hygiene products, it produces baby teeth care products such as Colgate Smiles Baby Toothpaste (0-2Y). The company also helps the society to increase the awareness about baby teeth care and related diseases. In baby teeth care products category, some companies are also comping up with innovative baby wipes. In 2018, Bey Bee launched toxin free baby wipes first in India.

In 2018, A Tucson, AZ, pediatrician had introduced wipes for babies which are intended to fight cavities.

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Market Segmentation

The baby teeth care products market is segmented into different categories based on the product type, price range, application, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the global baby teeth care products market has been segmented as –

Tooth brush

Tooth paste

Dental Wipes

On the basis of price range, the global baby teeth care products market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Based on application, the global baby teeth care products market is segmented into:

Household

Commercial

On the basis of the sales channel, the global baby teeth care products market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Stores Pharmacy Stores Online Retailers



Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Regional Outlook

The baby teeth care products market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period. The ECC and other dental related diseases are likely to drive market for baby teeth care products. China and India which are considered as emerging countries, have larger population with oral diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal disease in babies etc. As per FDI World Dental Federation, more than 3 billion people are affected by oral diseases and this number is also high for babies. As a preventive measures, parents are now focused on baby teeth care products which further drives the baby teeth care products market. The U.S. accounts for major market share for baby teeth care products due to major presence of manufacturer over there, better technology infrastructure, increase in adoption in innovative and baby care products and rising awareness about baby gum & teeth related diseases.

Additionally, other developed regions such as Europe and Oceania are projected to showcase steady growth in the global baby teeth care products market due to growing awareness among parents, and growth in hospitals.

Baby Teeth Care Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global baby teeth care products Market are NUK, The Brushies, Baby Banana, Jordan Toothbrush, Colgate, Oral-B (P&G), Oragel, Tom’s, Jack n’ Jill, Kiss My Face, Weleda Calendula, Babyganics, Nuby and others.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30960

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the baby teeth care products market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for baby teeth care products market. The research report of baby teeth care products provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, price, and application

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30960

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

About Us :

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA-Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: www.persistencemarketresearch.com