Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market research to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2029

Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market: Overview

Electric facial cleansing brush is primary used to remove dirt and grime from face either builds up for makeup or from pollution. Electric facial cleansing brushes are personal care devices that can applied or suitable for any skin type. Factor that drives the electric facial cleansing brush market is consumer’s desire for skincare products either to look attractive or maintain their skincare balance. Increasing number of consumers across the world opting for various skincare products and more rise in consumer aware about the detrimental effects of pollution level on skin. Electric face cleansing brush improves blood circulation, boosts cleansing process of face and helps in removing dirt, excess oil and makeup with the help of oscillation technology. Users of electric facial cleansing brushes attract young women. In U.S., women who are 18-24 are keener to use electric facial cleansing brushes due to several factors including skin needs such as dirt and grime removal from face along with a tendency to be more engaged in the beauty category. Increasing willingness of spending more into skincare devices boost the electric facial cleansing brush market. Moreover, presence of e-commerce also gives a boost to the electric facial cleansing brush market.

Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market: Market Dynamics

The growing demand for electric facial cleansing brushes can be witnessed across the world. Increasing demand has engaged more manufacturers across the world in manufacturing electric facial cleansing brushes. Key manufacturers in the market have focused on developing regions to penetrate due to increasing brand loyalty among consumers. However, presence of unbranded products in market may hamper the growth of electric facial cleansing brush market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

Manufacturers of electric facial cleansing brushers are continuously investing into their R&D to come up with new features or products frequently. Increasing use of the dual motion technology in electric facial cleansing brushes that make skin soft is one of the factors expected to boost the market. Competitions are intense in market as more companies are expressing interest on electric facial cleansing brush market.

Manufacturers are coming up with latest technologies for electric facial cleansing brushes. The Barriercare technology, Hydro Boost cleanser these are few of the technologies that are generally used by manufacturers for producing electric facial cleansing brushes.

In 2018, Japanese beauty brand Refa launched its new Refa Clear facial cleansing device in Singapore that is equipped with 3D Sonic Ion technology, which is said to be the first of its kind.

Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market: Market Segmentation

The electric facial cleansing brush market is segmented into different parts based on technology, price range, application, and sales channel.

On the basis of technology, the global electric facial cleansing brush market has been segmented as –

Sonic

Rotating

On the basis of price range, the global electric facial cleansing brush market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Based on application, the global electric facial cleansing brush market is segmented into:

Household

Commercial

On the basis of the sales channel, the global electric facial cleansing brush market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Independent Small Stores Multi-Brand Stores Online



Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market: Regional Outlook

The electric facial cleansing brush market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period. Individual’s use of electric facial cleansing brushes are higher than commercial use which is growing across the globe and likely to drive the sales of electric facial cleansing brush in the market. Emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil are the key markets with immense opportunity for electric facial cleansing brush market. A large number of population, growing popularity of skincare devices, and changing lifestyle and rising demand to look attractive boost the electric facial cleansing brush market. The U.S. is the market dominator for electric facial cleansing brush market due to better technology infrastructure, high adoption rate of new launches, major market presence of manufacturers.

Additionally, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase steady growth in the global electric facial cleansing brush market due to the growing demand for skincare & beauty products.

Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global electric facial cleansing brush Market are Clinique, Panasonic, Clarisonic Mia, Foreo, Proactiv, Olay, Pixnor, Neutrogena, Michael Todd, Phillips, Lavo Skin, Conair and Others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Electric facial cleansing brush market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for Electric facial cleansing brush market. The research report of Electric facial cleansing brush provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, price, and application

