Flavonoids Market research Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019-2029

Flavonoids Market: Market Outlook

Flavonoids are the chemical substances found in the different plants, fruits and vegetables and further extracted from the plants to utilize it in various industries. Flavonoids possess some health benefits, coloring, and UV protective properties which make it suitable for the use for the food, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic purpose. The flavonoids are the essential ingredients for the food and beverages industry and use in food products such as bakery, dairy, vegan food, and others. The animal feed industry is also utilizing the flavonoids to enhance the nutritional value of feed.

Flavonoids contain UV protective characteristics and widely used for producing cosmetics and personal care products. The flavonoids used as an ingredient to produce anti-aging products. Furthermore, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of flavonoids are utilized in the different dietary supplement and functional foods. The flavonoids naturally found in the food source such as tea, onion, soybean, cherry, strawberry and other. The flavonoids in food sources are responsible for the color, taste, and prevention from fat oxidation.

Increasing consumption of dietary supplements is flourishing the global flavonoids market

Global flavonoids market is driven by the increasing consumption of nutraceutical products such as functional food and dietary supplements. The flavonoids are one of the major ingredients used in dietary supplements due to their nutritional and health beneficial properties. Quercetin, a type of flavonoids are widely used as a dietary supplement due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect. Furthermore, the flavonoid has been increasingly used in the pharmaceutical industry due to possessing the disease protective properties. Some the potential health benefits associated with the flavonoids are reducing the inflammation, destroying the cancer cells, controlling the blood sugar, and prevention from the heart disease. The trend of health and wellness in food and beverages industry is also positively impacting the global flavonoids market. Besides, growth in research and development of flavonoids is also providing potential growth opportunities for the global flavonoids market.

However, the flavonoids are also associated with the safety concern of its usage in different food products and dietary supplements which is among the key restraining factor of global flavonoids market. Furthermore, the flavonoids are facing the lack of awareness issue among the manufacturers of the lower economic regions of some countries which are further affecting the global flavonoids market.

On the basis of type global flavonoids market are segmented to:

Anthocyanidins

Flavonols

Flavones

Anthoxanthins

Others

On the basis of form global flavonoids market are segmented to:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of application global flavonoids market are segmented:

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

On the basis of region global flavonoids market are segmented to:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Global Flavonoids Market: Key Players

Cayman Chemical, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Extrasynthese, Indena SpA, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Foodchem, Indena SpA, Kemin Industries Inc, Nutralliance, Naturex SA and others.

Opportunities for market participants in global flavonoids market:

Flavonoids are widely used as an ingredient for the various industries and continue to dominate its usage for food and pharma purpose which is providing beneficial opportunities for the manufacturers of flavonoids. Moreover, the flavonoids are extracted from the variety of medicinal plant which are presents in countries such as India and China. The market participant can invest in these countries to further achieve the potential benefits from the flavonoids business.

Global Flavonoids Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is leading in the global flavonoids market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. Whereas, North America is followed by Europe is also showing the significant value share in global flavonoids market. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global flavonoids market due to increasing spending on food products and change in lifestyle in the regions.

