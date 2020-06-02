Hair Extensions Market research Prevalent Opportunities up to 2019-2029

Global Hair Extensions Market Outlook

The significant growth of retailing industry is been influenced by many factors including increasing human spending on grooming products, growing spending on lifestyle products and rise in disposable income in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and other countries. Now a days, use of hair extensions is becoming a common trend among end-users for improving their appearance. In present scenario, increasing customer spending towards appearances and personality improving products is fueling growth of hair extensions market. Moreover, product innovation trend among the market players is positively influencing the growth of the hair extensions market in terms of value. On other hand, hair extensions find significant use in the entertainment and fashion industry. Additionally, the large-scale prevalence of receding hairline, alopecia, and others factors are estimated to fuel growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Hair Extensions Market: Reasons for covering this Title

Hair extensions market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to the changing lifestyle in developing countries, increasing product availability, and other factors. Customers are more interested toward purchasing hair extensions instead of purchasing hair regrowth medicines and hair transplantation treatment because of side effects associated with them. This factor is positively influencing growth of the hair extensions market in terms of value. On other hand, growth of entertainment and fashion industry is expected to boost the growth of the hair extensions market in terms of value.

Moreover, increasing product quality by the hair extensions supplier is boosting growth of the market in terms of volume. Change in customer purchasing patterns expected to positively influence the growth of the hair extensions market during the forecast period. Moreover, extensive marketing campaign and celebrity endorsements is significantly boosting growth of the hair extensions market in terms of value and volume as well.

Moreover, increasing economy and growing disposable income in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Argentina, and others and others are expected to fuel growth of the hair extensions market during the forecast period in terms of value.

Global Hair Extensions Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the fitting type, the global hair extensions market has been segmented as

Clip-In

Micro Link

Tape-In

Glue-In

Others

On the basis of category, the global Hair Extensions market has been segmented as –

Women hair extension

Men hair extensions

Kids hair extensions

On the basis of the hair extensions type, the global hair extensions market has been segmented as –

Artificial

Natural

On the basis of sales channel, the global hair extensions market has been segmented as –

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Beauty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

Global Hair Extensions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Hair Extensions market BELLAMI Hair, Beauty industry group Qingdao Organic hair Ltd., Godrej, Great Lengths, Evergreen Products Group Limited, Great Lengths, Balmain Paris Hair Couture, Hair Dreams, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, Hidden Crown, Hair Addictionz, Femme Hair Extension, Easihair, Socap and Cinderella Hair among others.

Hair Extensions Market: Key Trends

Customers are using hair extensions instead of hair elongation medicines and tables because of high cost as well as side effects related with them.

Manufacturers are innovating products with different features so that these can be used by different customer base as per their needs.

The impact of promotional tools on consumer buying behavior is fueling growth of hair extensions market.

Hair Extensions Market: Key Developments

In 2019, Beauty Industry Group acquired Luxy Hair Co. and Hidden Crown to increase its business sales along with expand market presence across the globe.

Opportunities for Hair Extensions Market Participants

North America is expected to be one of the leading market in the hair extensions market due to presence of large numbers of vendors in the region. Latin America is expected to register new growth opportunities in the hair extensions market due to increasing disposable income and urbanization in the region. Hair extensions market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth of the e-commerce in the region. Hair extensions market in Europe is expected to be positively influenced by change in the customer behavior. Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a significant growth in the hair extensions market due to increasing customers spending on grooming products.

Brief Approach to Research for Hair Extensions Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, formats, and application of segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Hair Extensions market sizes.

