Organic Protein Ingredients Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2029
Organic Protein Ingredients: Market Outlook
Organic Protein Ingredients is obtained from the cows having a completely organic diet. Farmers need the organic certification for livestock to classify its dairy protein into organic protein ingredients and to meet the rules and regulations of the regulatory bodies. The authenticity of the product is verified by the organic certifications coupled with the strict regulations. The consumers are getting more confident about the authenticity of the organic protein ingredients in the established markets like North America and Europe. Many manufacturers of proteins are increasing their product portfolio by including the organic protein in their product offerings as the demand from these established markets for organic protein increasing since the past few years.
The consumers are getting aware about the health benefits of natural and organic products. The health-conscious consumers are attracted towards the organic protein ingredients as the organic protein is chemical-free, additive-free and preservative-free. This makes the organic protein a complete and safe product for human consumption. The consumers are opting for the clean label products and this trend is expected to drive the market demand for the organic protein over the forecasted period.
Consumer’s Awareness about Clean Label Products is increasing the demand for the Organic Protein Ingredients
Organic proteins are enriched with the omega 3 fatty acids and considered as more nutritional than the grain-fed proteins. The organic protein ingredients are more functional than any other types of protein as it helps in reducing fats as it is enriched with the conjugated linoleic acid.
The consumers from the established market like North America and Europe are more concern about the clean label products. The consumers read the front side of the product packaging carefully hence the manufacturers are started labeling the products with the tags like “Antibiotic-Free”, “Grass-Fed”, “Organic Product”, and “No Harmons” on the front side of the product packaging. The consumers form established market are conscious about these specifications on the labels of the products, hence these labeling plays an important role. These factors are affecting the consumer’s preference toward the organic protein and hence the manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by offering the organic protein. This increasing awareness about the clean label products is expected to drive the market growth for the organic protein over the forecasted period.
Global Organic Protein Ingredients Market: Market Segmentation
On the basis of Type, global organic protein market has been segmented as,
- Whey
- Casein
- Milk Protein
On the basis of End Product, global organic protein market has been segmented as,
- Ready-to-drink
- Sports Supplement
- Nutritional Bars
- Others
On the basis of Distribution Channel, global organic protein market has been segmented as,
- Business to Business
- Business to Consumers
- Hypermarket/supermarket
- Convenience stores
- Specialty stores
- Pharmacy/Drug Stores
- Online retailers
Global Organic Protein Ingredients Market: Market Participants
The Market Participants in the global organic protein market identified across the value chain include
- Transparent Labs
- Orgain, Inc.
- Garden Of Life Inc
- Naked Nutrition
- Opportunities
- NATURAL FORCE
- Reserveage, LLC
- Jarrow Formulas, Inc
Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Organic Protein Ingredients Market
The conventional protein is obtained from the livestock and the increasing concern about the animal welfare and vicious conditions of livestock are endorsing the manufacturing of the organic protein methods. The product like organic meat, organic protein, and organic dairy are flavored by public sentiments and legislation. Thus the organic protein market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecasted period.