Agricultural Equipment Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunities Generate During the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

The dependency of agricultural activities on equipment has intensified as conventional methods of obtaining better farm produce are being rendered as useless. Taking the growing global population into account, demand for effective agricultural equipment continues to grow in parallel with the rising global consumption of food & beverages. However, high interest rates levied for purchase of agricultural equipment are becoming a major stumbling block for farmers from several parts of the world.

Inflation in fuel prices across some regions is also impeding the sales of agricultural equipment, while farmers from other regions, despite having enough equipment, are at the mercy of rain for carrying out agricultural activities such as irrigation. Persistence Market Research’s latest report estimates that the global market for agricultural equipment will bring in more than US$ 131.6 Bn revenues by the end of 2024, but is likely to reach there at a sluggish pace.

Persistence Market Research’s report, titled “Agricultural Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” estimates the market’s present value at a little over US$ 100 Bn, anticipating it to incur a sluggish growth a 3.5% CAGR. During this forecast period, the global agricultural equipment market is also likely to witness slower growth in terms of volume. After recording an estimated global sales of over 5,596.5 thousand units of agricultural equipment in 2016, the market will close in on sales of nearly 7,000 thousand units across the globe towards the end of 2024.

As discussed earlier, the report observes that higher interest rates for purchase of agricultural equipment are curbing their sales in some regions. With that, the report also signifies the favorable impact of government incentives & investment schemes on sales of agricultural equipment in other parts of the world. Moreover, farmers being provided with qualitative education on farming techniques and optimum use of these equipment is also serving as a key driver for the market’s growth.

The report further reveals that more than three-fourth of the global agricultural equipment market is dominated by sales of tractors. Tractors, being the top-selling agricultural equipment across the globe, netted nearly US$ 80 Bn in revenues in 2016. On the other hand, revenues arising from global sales of seed drills and power weeders are expected to exhibit growth at 4.1% CAGR. A regional analysis of the global agricultural equipment market, compiled in the report, projects dominance of North America.

With more than one-third share of global revenues throughout the forecast period, North America will remain the most lucrative agricultural equipment market. Meanwhile, the agricultural equipment market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to showcase a value CAGR of 4.3%. Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to be observed as leading regions for overall expansion of global agricultural equipment market. The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment, which include,

AGCO Corp

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Kubota Corporation

Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited

Deere & Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

EXEL Industries

SDF S.p.A.

ISEKI & CO. LTD.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Bucher Industries AG

