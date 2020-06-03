Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market Registered 8% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 312 Mn in Forecast Year 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, is spreading widely in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Northeast region of Thailand. High consumption of raw fish in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is driving the incidence of liver fluke infections, thereby stimulating the occurrence of bile duct cancer.

Increased industrialization is also attributing to the growth in the APAC bile duct cancer treatment market as exposure to harmful printing chemicals is high among industrial workers in countries such as China, Japan and India.

Persistence Market Research’s new study on the global bile duct cancer treatment market reveals that by the end of 2025, APAC region will procure a global revenue share of over 45%.

In 2017, the global market for bile duct cancer treatments is anticipated to bring in revenues worth a little over US$ 168 Mn. Apart from rising incidence of bile duct cancer across the APAC and Middle East & Africa region, increasing healthcare spending is also expected to drive the demand for bile duct cancer treatments.

Towards the end of 2025, the global bile duct cancer treatment market is projected to soar at a robust CAGR of 8%, raking in revenues worth US$ 312.3 Mn.