Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Registered 6.6% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 420 Mn in Forecast Year 2027

Dental implant abutment systems is related to the dental implants that take place after finishing the recuperating procedure. These are used to join a crown or bridge to the embedded fixtures.

Pre-assembled or stock implants are fabricated in different sizes and shapes and are typically provided by manufacturing organizations along with the implants. A new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2027)’ gives a brief overview of the global dental implant abutment systems market.

This exhaustive research report delivers data analytics, analysis on key trends, drivers and restraints of the market along with the revenue forecast for the 10 year period 2017-2027.

The report highlights the macroeconomic factors that are responsible for the growth of the market and presents the market size during the forecast period. According to the report estimations, the global dental implant abutment systems market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017, and this is expected to reach a value above US$ 1,900 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market: Dynamics

Several factors are responsible for the growth of the global dental implant abutment systems market. One major driver of the market’s growth is the increase in incidences of dental disorders. Also, the CAD/CAM technology is advancing at a fast pace, which has led to its growing adoption for implants.

This technology is considered a relatively simple and cost-efficient solution in the implant procedure. Recent production improvements have made the technology cheaper than other technologies currently available in the market.

However there are also a few factors that may hamper the market’s revenue growth. Mostly it is seen that manufacturers are unable to meet the increasing market demand. This, along with increasing reimbursements and restrictions in dental treatments by regulatory boards is likely to hamper revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.