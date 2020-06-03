Hematology Analyzers Market Registered 5.7% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 230 Mn in Forecast Year 2024

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

According to researchers from the University of Southern California, and the Brookings Institution, employers and payers who use reference pricing are likely to lower the hematology test price by 31.9%.

This is expected to help patients in choosing the tests which are close to their reference price, saving their out-of-pocket burden. In addition, several companies are manufacturing and marketing miniature instruments with high accuracy.

Analyzers are converging multi-parameter tests into single platforms through these miniaturized machines, thereby helping labs and hospitals to save on heavy investments. These factors are driving growth of the global hematology analyzer market.

Increasing Demand for IT-driven Medical Information Networks to Propel Growth of the Market

In its recent report, Persistence Market Research (PMR) projects the global hematology analyzer market to register an impressive expansion at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2016 to 2024. In 2015, the market was evaluated at revenues worth US$ 1,283 Mn, and is estimated to surpass US$ 2,000 Mn by 2024-end.

Leading players in the global hematology analyzer market are introducing innovative products in order to retain as well as increase their market share.

Advancements in information technology has garnered demand for IT-driven medical information networks in healthcare sector, contributing to effective collection and analysis of hematology test data. Such factors are propelling demand for hematology analyzers globally.