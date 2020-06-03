HPMC Capsules Market Registered 10.9% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 120 Mn in Forecast Year 2025
HPMC capsules are strictly non-toxic and qualify to be Kosher and Halal-certified, which is why their popularity has grown in several parts of the world. Moreover, these capsules can significantly boost the body metabolism by improving absorption and digestion of protein, fat and carbohydrates.
HPMC capsules find their application in the preparation of non-animal based medicines and cosmetics & nutraceuticals products. Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently conducted a study on the global HPMC capsules market and found that quick approval of personalized medicines is resulting in the development of a wider range of HPMC capsules.
Between 2017 and 2025, the global HPMC capsule market is expected to ride at a healthy CAGR of 10.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 554.5 Mn.
There is a massive pool of health-conscious consumers seeking natural, “green” products and are willing to pay a premium price such products. This is playing a crucial role in driving the sales of HPMC capsules in recent years.
In the report, titled “HPMC Capsules Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2025” the global demand for HPMC capsules is expected to surge on account of the following factors:
- Growing Demand in Nutraceutical Space: The report identifies that the wide range of application of HPMC capsules is characterising the growing interest of nutraceutical companies in the mass production of such capsules.
- Emergence of New Technologies: Arrival of advanced research and manufacturing technologies are facilitating more convenient processing methods and also are reducing the risk of cross-contamination of drugs. This, in turn, is helping manufacturers cut down additional costs of complex and expensive engineering controls, and assures product uniformity.
- Low Risks of Side Effects and High Efficiency: HPMC- based medicines are also gaining traction in the market due to their suitability in patients in all stages of care (diagnosis, treatment and prevention). Over the years, HPMC medicines have become more reliable and efficient, hence fuelling their demand worldwide.
