IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market Registered 4.5% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 1.9 Bn in Forecast Year 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

To understand various facets of the global IV infusion pump accessories market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled “IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. The comprehensive IV infusion pump accessories market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global market.

These factors vary in magnitude across different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in this research report. Also, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years from 2017-2025 are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global IV infusion pump accessories market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20086

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Becton, Dickinson Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Baxter International Inc.

Hospira, Inc.

Zyno Medical

Nipro Corporation

Smiths Medical

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20086

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Forecast Analysis

The research report covers future market projections of the IV infusion pump accessories market. The global IV infusion pump accessories market is expected to reach a market valuation above US$ 2800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 1900 Mn in 2017. The global market for IV infusion pumps is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 4.5% throughout the period of assessment.

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market: Segmental Outlook

The global IV infusion pump accessories market is segmented by product type, by end user and by region.

By region, North America is estimated to be the largest region for the growth of IV infusion pump accessories. The IV infusion pump accessories market in this region is anticipated to reach a value of around US$ 1.1 Bn by 2025 end

By end user, hospitals have contributed to the revenue growth of the IV infusion pump accessories market to a large extent. By 2025 end, this segment is poised to reflect a market value of around US$ 990 Mn. The homecare settings segment is projected to grow at the highest rate to register a stellar CAGR during the forecast period