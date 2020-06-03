Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Registered 3.6% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 5,800 Million in Forecast Year 2022

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

According to the latest report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global medical tapes and bandages market is expected to witness sluggish growth. The market is estimated to increase to 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. It is also expected to reach US$ 7,403.0 million revenue by the end of 2022.

In order to fasten the process of healing the wound, and provide protection from bacteria and environmental factors such as water, air, etc. medical tapes and bandages are being used on a large scale. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new medical bandages and tapes products such as skin sensitive tapes, anti-bacterial tape and bandages, tapes for sports professionals that can resist the movement for a long time.

Factors including the rise in aging population, increasing number of accidents, the rise in a number of surgeries being conducted and the growth in the knowledge of taking proper care of wounds are contributing to the market growth.

Emergence of Advanced Wound Care Products to Hamper the Growth of Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

Increasing use of the advanced wound care products is hampering the global medical tapes and bandages market. Proper wound management as per the condition of the patient and type of wound is also being focused on.

Hence, to provide the right treatment for wounds, medical professionals are using advanced wound care products that can be applied in the early stage of treatment, resulting in the quick healing and reduced risk of infection. Various types of wounds include traumatic, surgical, arterial, diabetic, pressure, and venous.

Hence, treating different types of wounds require various types of wound care product as per the wound.

Advanced wound care products facilitating fast wound healing are being produced by manufacturers which can be used for both primary and secondary dressing. For example, foams, alginates, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, etc. Advanced wound care products are also being developed that can maintain a stable temperature around the wound, provide oxygen flow, relieves pain, and removes dead tissue and prevents scarring.