Mobile Operating Tables Market Registered 3.9% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 1,039.7 Mn in Forecast Year 2025

New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.

Healthcare facilities from around the world are increasing the availability of hybrid operating tables. Compatibility of mobile operating tables, with respect to integration of imaging devices, is driving their demand in the global healthcare sector.

Persistence Market Research projects that mobile operating tables with floating table tops and tilting cradles are catering to the shared interests of consumers & medical professionals towards interventional and surgical necessities.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14161

Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

Steris Plc

Getinge-Maquet Germany Holding GmbH

Siemens AG

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Skytron LLC

Alvo Medical Sp. Zo.o.

OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group)

Mizuho Corporation

Schaerer Medical USA Inc

Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo.o.

Image Diagnostics Inc.

medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG

UFSK-International OSYS GmbH

Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co., Ltd

Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd

Fazzini SRL

Lojer Oy

AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH

Merivaara Oy

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14161

According to its report, the global market for mobile operating tables is expected to surpass US$ 765 Mn in value by the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2025, the market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.9%, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 1,039.7 Mn.

However, during this forecast period, the global sales of mobile operating tables will witness a restraining growth. Factors impacting the growth of global mobile operating tables market include,