Mobile Operating Tables Market Registered 3.9% CAGR with the Market Value US$ 1,039.7 Mn in Forecast Year 2025
New York City, United States — With the outbreak of COVID-19 in worldwide and stipulated lockdown, the healthcare sector is witnessing an unprecedented slowdown as per EY-FICCI study titled, ‘COVID-19 impact assessment for healthcare sector and key financial measures recommendations for the sector’. The study is predicated on an assessment of healthcare players within the country to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides recommendations on the fiscal stimulus measures it needs within the coming months.
Healthcare facilities from around the world are increasing the availability of hybrid operating tables. Compatibility of mobile operating tables, with respect to integration of imaging devices, is driving their demand in the global healthcare sector.
Persistence Market Research projects that mobile operating tables with floating table tops and tilting cradles are catering to the shared interests of consumers & medical professionals towards interventional and surgical necessities.
Company Profiles
- Stryker Corporation
- Steris Plc
- Getinge-Maquet Germany Holding GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc
- Skytron LLC
- Alvo Medical Sp. Zo.o.
- OPT Surgisystems S.R.L. (TKB Group)
- Mizuho Corporation
- Schaerer Medical USA Inc
- Famed Zywiec Sp. Zo.o.
- Image Diagnostics Inc.
- medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG
- UFSK-International OSYS GmbH
- Taicang Kanghui Technology Development Co., Ltd
- Ningbo Techart Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd
- Fazzini SRL
- Lojer Oy
- AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH
- Merivaara Oy
According to its report, the global market for mobile operating tables is expected to surpass US$ 765 Mn in value by the end of 2017. Towards the end of 2025, the market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 3.9%, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 1,039.7 Mn.
However, during this forecast period, the global sales of mobile operating tables will witness a restraining growth. Factors impacting the growth of global mobile operating tables market include,
- Premium pricing: Combination of operational and maintenance facilities for mobile operating tables entails additional services that boost the costs beyond savings potential, making mobile operating tables expensive for limited healthcare budgets of hospitals
- Lack of operators: Skilled medical professionals for operating such tables are not easily available. Improper handling of mobile operating tables can lead to undue interruption during surgeries, and may risk the lives of patients being operated
- Incidence of pressure sores: Ergonomic designs of mobile operating tables, at several instances, fail to reduce the occurrence of bed sores or pressure sores, rendering discomfort to ailing patients.
